News

All





Real Estate Announce New Fall 2021 Tour Dates Half a Human EP Out Now via Domino

Photography by Jake Michaels



Real Estate have announced some new fall 2021 tour dates. They are their first tour dates since the pandemic and likely the first chance for many fans to see them live since the release of their last album, The Main Thing, which came out in late February 2020 just before COVID-19 took over. The band also released a new EP, Half a Human, this March. The dates go down this November. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 9) at 10 a.m. local time. Check them all out below.

The band collectively had this to say in a press release: “We’re back on tour and more excited to be playing LIVE than ever before! This stands to be one of the most joyful, memorable tours we’ll ever go on and you’re not going to want to miss it. We have so many songs to share with you, new and old—see you out there!”

Frontman Martin Courtney had this to say about the Half a Human EP in a previous press release: “Life keeps changing and additional responsibilities and stresses keep being added, but this band is still here. When I was writing a lot of these songs, I was feeling a little weird about being in a band. Like, ‘how is this still a thing?’ I was feeling silly about it and then coming around to it at the same time. This is what we’re good at and it’s what we love to do and want to keep doing. I don’t want to do anything else.”

The band’s most recent album, The Main Thing, came out last year on Domino and made it to #49 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. The Half a Human EP came out in March 2021 and its title track was one of our Songs of the Week. Real Estate bassist Alex Bleeker shared a solo single, “Reach For My Brain,” in February, where it premiered on Under the Radar.

Check out our interview with Real Estate on The Main Thing.

Real Estate 2021 Tour Dates:

11/3 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall at Babeville

11/4 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

11/5 - Ferndale, MI - Loving Touch

11/6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

11/7 - Madison, WI - High Noon

11/9 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

11/10 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

11/11 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

11/12 - Lexington, KY - The Burl (Outdoor Show)

11/13 - Columbus, OH - Skully’s Music Diner

11/14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

11/16 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

11/17 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

11/18 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts

11/19 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.