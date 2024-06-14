News

All



Spiritualized Spiritualized

Rockaway Beach Announces First Artists For 2025 Edition Leftfield, Ride and Spiritualized confirmed as headliners for January's event

Web Exclusive Photography by Juliette Larthe

Rockaway Beach festival returns to its neon-lit arcade home of Butlin’s Bognor Regis for its tenth year, having first landed on the UK south coast in 2015. The intimate, independent event is once again set to kickstart the new year with winter’s biggest alternative weekender. As ever, the festival will offer a fully curated programme of experiences, complete with a perfect mix of iconic and emerging live acts, DJs, film screenings, a huge swimming complex, spa, artist Q&As, pub quizzes, bowling, arcade games, and restaurant dining - plus guests have their pick of on-site accommodation options, from hotel rooms to chalets, all included, from just £90 per person for three days live music and accommodation.

Under the Radar are thrilled to announce the first wave of the 2025 lineup, including all three headliners: electronic pioneers Leftfield, shoegaze legends Ride, and gospel space rockers Spiritualized who also headlined at the first Rockaway Beach festival in 2015.

Rockaway founder Ian Crowther says, “We wanted to bring somebody back who played for us in the first year, as a way to celebrate ten years of the festival. Starting any new venture has its risks, and never is that truer than in the live music world. Plus then you throw in lockdown, and the year we needed to re-book a third of the line-up in a week when Omicron was spiking and bands had to drop out. It’s been a very emotional ten years. Having somebody bookend that ten year rollercoaster felt like the right thing to do. Spiritualized have released two albums in that time, including the sublime “Everything Was Beautiful” in 2022 and the timing felt perfect.”

For 2025 Rockaway Beach will be taking advantage of a new live space at the Butlin’s Bognor Regis site, called Studio 36. Headliners will appear in this new venue boasting a state of the art sound and visual experience for the Rockaway Beach audience of live music lovers. Despite this upgrade though, capacity of the festival will remain the same - at around an intimate 3,600 people in total. At time of this first announcement, 85% of all tickets / rooms have sold, following two previously sold out years.

The added visuals will emphasise artists like Saturday night headliners Leftfield. As Ian says, “With the positive changes we’re making to improve the festival’s experience, without increasing capacity, it made sense to have a band who would meet the occasion. Their performances are renowned for their intensity and precision, showcasing why they were so influential in shaping modern electronic music. It will undoubtedly be one of the most distinctive moments in Rockaway history.”

Ride finalise the tryptic of headliners for 2025. Pioneers of the shoegaze genre, Ride have consistently pushed the boundaries of alternative rock with their distinctive blend of reverb-drenched guitars and introspective lyrics. Their live shows are a testament to their enduring legacy and continued relevance in the music world. Ride released their seventh album Interplay in March, which Under the Radar described as being “the finest collection of songs they’ve released since their debut, Nowhere, back in 1990.

Also included in the first wave of acts are Under the Radar favourites Arab Strap, BODEGA, SPRINTS, Bloodworm, The Dirt, The Jonny Halifax Invocation and Miki Berenyi Trio among others, with lots more to be announced over the coming months.

All tickets are booked via Butlin’s, and include three nights accommodation and access to Rockaway Beach - available now from just £90pp all-in HERE. Room rates are based on occupancy, meaning that couples or groups of friends booking into shared accommodation will be cheaper than solo bookers. Room options range from multiple bedroom apartments, and chalets, to various hotel rooms.

More announcements will follow over the coming months. In the meantime, here’s the line-up so far.

As with previous years, Under the Radar will be in attendance over the course of the weekend.

Read our reviews from the 2024, 2023 and 2022 editions respectively.