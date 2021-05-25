News

Rose Elinor Dougall and Wesley Gonzalez Team Up For New Song and Video “Greater Expectations” Video Made via a Photocopier





Rose Elinor Dougall has teamed up with Wesley Gonzalez for a new song, “Greater Expectations,” that they wrote together. It was shared via a video that was made with the aid of a photocopier. Tim Stevens directed the video, which you can watch below. The single is out now via Moshi Moshi.

Gonzalez had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Greater Expectations’ was co-written with the brilliant Rose Elinor Dougall in the summer of 2019, I believe it came from discussing the hypocrisy of flawed people on Instagram being public-facing self-help charlatans. We wanted to write something that expresses something positive whilst also managing to be somewhat sneering towards social media’s vacuous status-seeking which can feel like looking into the window of a yuppy showroom.”

Dougall adds: “We were thinking about ideas surrounding the future or what a certain group of people feel that their futures were entitled to be, that perhaps there’s a need to face up to those potentialities not existing anymore”.

Gonzalez also had this to say about the recording of the song and its video: “The track was recorded just a couple of weeks before the full national lockdown started in late February 2020 by Euan Hinshelwood to tape at his Vacant TV studios in Greenwich and then mixed remotely by Jamie Neville at Teeth Studios. The accompanying stop-motion animated video is the first of its kind to be solely animated by a photocopier. Directed by Tim Stevens, the video takes every frame of a traditionally shot full band performance and manipulates these images, employing various techniques, through a xerox machine and then pieced back together frame by frame and reanimated into the finished product.”

Gonzalez’s last album, Appalling Human, came out last year via Moshi Moshi. The press release says he’s working on a new album, hinting that this might be its first single. He was formerly the frontman of Let’s Wrestle.

Dougall released her last album, A New Illusion, in April 2019 via Vermillion (it was our Album of the Week and one of our Top 100 Albums of 2019). In November 2019 she has shared a new song, “How Long,” a non-album track Dougall said was the last song to be shared from the A New Illusion sessions. “How Long” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Wesley Gonzalez UK Tour Dates:

Thu 10 June - Rio Cinema, Dalston

Sat 20 Nov - Stereo, Glasgow *

Sun 21 Nov - Future Yard, Birkenhead

Mon 22 Nov - Night & Day, Manchester *

Tue 23 Nov - Delicious Clam, Sheffield

Sun 28 Nov - Patterns, Brighton *

Mon 29 Nov - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham *

Tue 30 Nov - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds *

Wed 01 Dec - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff *

* = Supporting Young Knives

