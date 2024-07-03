News

All





Rosie Lowe Announces New Album and Shares Video for New Song “In My Head” Lover, Other Due For Release on August 16 via Blue Flowers

Photography by Abiella Aland

British singer/songwriter Rosie Lowe has announced her new album, Lover, Other, which is due out on August 16 via Blue Flowers. Today, she shares her new song “In My Head,” which follows the previously released first taster, “Mood To Make Love,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Watch the music video for “In My Head” below, which was directed by her brother Louis Hemming-Lowe. Also below, find the cover art and tracklist for Lover, Other.

Lowe had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘In My Head’ is a song about feeling the change in life and trying to learn to just surrender to it and not overthink. It’s about digging deep to a place inside where I forge on anyway, despite my fears”

Of the video, Hemming-Lowe had this to add: “Rosie gave me a really open creative brief, wanting the visuals to connect and not be too literal. With this in mind, a feeling of nostalgia came through. I aimed for an abstract, fantasy feel with hand-drawn animation and dream sequence symbolic connectivity. Themes of nostalgia, looking back, looking forward, time and repetition, reliving episodes and memories, beginning and ending, life and death. I wanted the viewer to figure these out, like waking from a dream and trying to decipher the meaning, so there’s no real story or direct narrative line.”

Lover, Other Tracklist:

1. Sundown

2. Mood To Make Love

3. In My Head

4. Bezerk

5. There Goes The Light

6. Walk In The Park

7. Something

8. Don’t Go

9. In The Morning

10. Out Of You

11. Gratitudes

12. This Before

13. Lay Me

14. Lover, Other

15. Sundown (Reprise)

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.