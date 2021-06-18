News

Sally Shapiro Come Back From Retirement with New Song “Fading Away” New Album From Italians Do It Better in the Works





Swedish duo Sally Shapiro (the project of producer Johan Agebjörn and an anonymous singer who goes under the name Sally Shapiro) have returned with a brand new song, “Fading Away,” despite announcing in 2016 that they were putting an end to the project. What’s more, they are working on a new album for Italians Do It Better and Johnny Jewel, co-founder of that label and a member of various bands including Chromatics, is mixing the album with Agebjörn. “Fading Away” definitely bears Jewel’s imprint on the sound. Listen to it below.

In 2016 Sally Shapiro released what was promoted as one last single, “If You Ever Wanna Change Your Mind.” The Italo disco duo garnered acclaim and attention from music blogs with the release of their 2006 debut album, Disco Romance, and followed that up with two other albums, 2009’s My Guilty Pleasure and 2013’s Somewhere Else.

Revisit our 2009 interview with them.

