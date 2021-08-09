Sam Evian Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Knock Knock”
Time to Melt Due Out October 29 via Fat Possum
Aug 09, 2021
Photography by Josh Goleman
Sam Evian has announced a new album, Time to Melt, and shared its first single, “Knock Knock,” via a video for it. He’s also announced some new tour dates. Time to Melt is due out October 29 via Fat Possum. Check out “Knock Knock” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.
Evian recorded the album in his own studio, Flying Cloud Recordings, in a Catskills town in Upstate New York, where he lives with his romantic partner, fellow musician Hannah Cohen after decamping from New York City. The album was recorded during the pandemic and it features Cohen, as well as remote contributions from Spencer Tweedy, Chris Bear, and Jon Natchez (The War on Drugs).
“‘Knock Knock’ is a song of commiseration,” says Evian in a press release, of the new single. “It’s a conversation with my sibling, and really anyone else with a conscience. We talk a lot about the small town in Eastern North Carolina where we grew up, and why we left. Growing up we saw a lot of racism, violence, poverty, disparity, ignorance…all of it not so hidden under a veil of southern hospitality and dogmatic beliefs. A year later after George Floyd’s murder, I hope we can keep the conversation going. The veil is lifted for all to see. Knock knock—who’s there? A broken America.”
Evian’s last album was 2018’s You, Forever.
On tour Evian will be joined by Brian Betancourt (bass), Michael Coleman (keys), Sean Mullins (drums), and Liam Kazar (guitar, synths). Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 13, at 10 a.m. ET.
Time to Melt Tracklist:
1. Freezee Pops
2. Dream Free (feat. Hannah Cohen)
3. Time To Melt
4. Knock Knock
5. Arnolds Place
6. Sunshine
7. Never Know
8. Lonely Days
9. Easy To Love
10. 999 Free
11. Around It Goes
Sam Evian Tour Dates:
Fri. Oct. 29 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
Sat. Oct. 30 - Woodstock, NY @ The Colony
Wed. Nov. 3 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Thu. Nov. 4 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Fri. Nov. 5 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint
Sat. Nov. 6 - Washington, DC @ DC9
Wed. Nov. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
Thu. Nov. 11 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
Fri. Nov. 12 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
Sat. Nov. 13 - Portland, ME @ Space Gallery
Fri. Nov. 19 - Amagansett, NY @ Stephen Talkhouse
Sat. Nov. 20 - Troy, NY @ The Hangar
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- British Sea Power Change Name to Sea Power, Announce New Album, and Share New Song “Two Fingers” (News) — British Sea Power, Sea Power
- Sam Evian Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Knock Knock” (News) — Sam Evian
- Premiere: Bad Waitress Debuts New Single “Rabbit Hole” (News) — Bad Waitress
- Premiere: Slow Rosary Debuts New Single “Subaquatic Heartbroke Alien” (News) — Slow Rosary
- The Avalanches on “We Will Always Love You” (Interview) — The Avalanches
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.