News

All





Sam Evian Shares Trippy Video for New Song “Time to Melt” Time to Melt Due Out October 29 via Fat Possum





Sam Evian is releasing a new album, Time to Melt, on October 29 via Fat Possum. Now he has shared its second single, title track “Time to Melt,” via a trippy video for it. John TerEick directed the video, in which Evian meets an alien in the woods. It was filmed in the woods near Evian’s house. Watch it below, followed by Evian’s upcoming tour dates.

Evian had this to say about the song in a press release: “If you’re familiar with tarot, I think of it as pulling the death card in a positive way. It’s like facing the idea of death, which I think everyone thought about a lot this past year, maybe more than usual collectively.”

He had this to add about the video: “I met a lonely alien in the woods and they taught me a jig. As the night went on they convinced me to try huffing some special kind of bug spray, which opened a wormhole vortex to another dimension.”

Previously Evian shared Time to Melt’s first single, “Knock Knock,” via a video for it. “Knock Knock” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Evian recorded the album in his own studio, Flying Cloud Recordings, in a Catskills town in Upstate New York, where he lives with his romantic partner, fellow musician Hannah Cohen after decamping from New York City. The album was recorded during the pandemic and it features Cohen, as well as remote contributions from Spencer Tweedy, Chris Bear, and Jon Natchez (The War on Drugs).

Evian’s last album was 2018’s You, Forever.

On tour Evian will be joined by Brian Betancourt (bass), Michael Coleman (keys), Sean Mullins (drums), and Liam Kazar (guitar, synths).

Sam Evian Tour Dates:

Fri. Oct. 29 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

Sat. Oct. 30 - Woodstock, NY @ The Colony *

Wed. Nov. 3 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

Thu. Nov. 4 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

Fri. Nov. 5 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint *

Sat. Nov. 6 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

Wed. Nov. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *

Thu. Nov. 11 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts *

Fri. Nov. 12 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

Sat. Nov. 13 - Portland, ME @ Space Gallery *

Fri. Nov. 19 - Amagansett, NY @ Stephen Talkhouse

Sat. Nov. 20 - Troy, NY @ The Hangar *

* = with Liam Kazar

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.