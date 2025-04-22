Samia Shares Final Single “Carousel”
Ahead of New Album Bloodless
Apr 22, 2025 Photography by Riley Dwyer
Minneapolis-based singer and songwriter Samia has unveiled “Carousel,” the final single from her forthcoming album Bloodless, which arrives this Friday, April 25. Following a string of standout tracks, “Bovine Excision,” “Lizard,” “Hole in a Frame,” and “Pants”—“Carousel” offers one last glimpse into what promises to be her most ambitious record yet.
What begins as a fragile, acoustic-led piece with shimmering synths gradually expands into a sweeping, euphoric crescendo. Speaking about the song, Samia describes it as “a shadow of a long song,” adding, “it’s about spinning your wheels, and being afraid to make someone’s life less beautiful if you’re in it.”
The release is accompanied by another cinematic music video, once again directed by longtime collaborator Sarah Ritter. Each video from Bloodless has explored the theme of fearing oneself, with Samia often playing both protagonist and antagonist. For “Carousel,” the setting is an eerie indoor pool—an homage to childhood nightmares inspired by Are You Afraid of the Dark?‘s “Dead Man’s Float” and The Twilight Zone‘s “Mirror Image.”
Bloodless follows Samia’s critically acclaimed 2023 album Honey, which marked a breakout year for the artist. The new record was recorded in both North Carolina and her adopted hometown of Minneapolis. Co-produced with trusted collaborators Caleb Wright and Jake Luppen, and featuring contributions from Christian Lee Hutson and Raffaella, Bloodless is sees Samia in poetic myth making mode once more.
04-25 - Brighton, UK – Resident SOLD OUT
04-26 - Bristol, UK – Rough Trade SOLD OUT
04-28 - Liverpool, UK – Rough Trade SOLD OUT
04-29 - Leeds, UK – Jumbo SOLD OUT
04-30 - Nottingham, UK – Rough Trade SOLD OUT
05-01 - London, UK – Rough Trade East SOLD OUT
05-01 - London, UK – Rough Trade East [Matinee Show] SOLD OUT
05-20 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music * SOLD OUT
05-21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *
05-22 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music *
05-24 - Toronto, ON - Opera House *
05-25 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD *
05-26 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground *
05-28 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA *
05-30 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel *+ SOLD OUT
05-31 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club * LOW TIX
06-02 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall * LOW TIX
06-03 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall * SOLD OUT
06-05 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall *
06-06 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *
06-07 - Kansas City, MO - Truman *
09-08 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West +
09-09 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn +
09-11 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall +
09-12 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn +
09-13 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater +
09-16 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom +
09-17 - San Diego, CA - Music Box +
09-19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre + ^
09-20 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore ^
09-22 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom ^
09-23 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre ^
09-24 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre ^
09-26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell ^
09-27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre ^
09-29 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room ^
09-30 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall ^
10-01 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ^
* w/Raffaella
+ w/ Hank Heaven
^ w/ Renny Conti
