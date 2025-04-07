News

Sandhouse Release New “Undefeated” Alongside News of Their Upcoming EP, Circus

Photography by Nicole Osrin

London’s Caspar Holloway and Anna Sutherland, the dynamic duo behind Sandhouse , have just dropped “Undefeated,” a propulsive, deliciously gritty cocktail of cinematic grunge that packs quite the punch. The track lands as the final taster before their debut EP Circus hits the streets on May 9th. With a string of thrilling performances across the capital, they’ve been steadily gathering a following on the London circuit while catching the eye of tastemakers.”“Undefeated” showcases the grunge flourishes and genre-defying approach that makes Sandhouse so intriguing. The duo have been carving out their own space as one of the UK’s most promising new acts – with actual substance behind the style.

The duo explain: ”‘Undefeated’ explores the relentlessness of male aggression and how surrendering yourself to someone else’s needy, angry confusion can erode you into nothing.”

Circus tracklisting:

Bite Me Back Sick Of Your Face Undefeated Circus Grown

