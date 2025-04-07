 Sandhouse Release New “Undefeated” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, April 7th, 2025  
Sandhouse Release New “Undefeated”

Alongside News of Their Upcoming EP, Circus

Apr 07, 2025 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Nicole Osrin

London’s Caspar Holloway and Anna Sutherland, the dynamic duo behind Sandhouse , have just dropped “Undefeated,” a propulsive, deliciously gritty cocktail of cinematic grunge that packs quite the punch. The track lands as the final taster before their debut EP Circus hits the streets on May 9th. With a string of thrilling performances across the capital, they’ve been steadily gathering a following on the London circuit while catching the eye of tastemakers.”“Undefeated” showcases the grunge flourishes and genre-defying approach that makes Sandhouse so intriguing. The duo have been carving out their own space as one of the UK’s most promising new acts – with actual substance behind the style.

The duo explain: ‘Undefeated’ explores the relentlessness of male aggression and how surrendering yourself to someone else’s needy, angry confusion can erode you into nothing.”

Circus tracklisting:

  1. Bite Me Back
  2. Sick Of Your Face
  3. Undefeated
  4. Circus
  5. Grown

