Sandhouse Release New “Undefeated”
Alongside News of Their Upcoming EP, Circus
Apr 07, 2025 Photography by Nicole Osrin
London’s Caspar Holloway and Anna Sutherland, the dynamic duo behind Sandhouse , have just dropped “Undefeated,” a propulsive, deliciously gritty cocktail of cinematic grunge that packs quite the punch. The track lands as the final taster before their debut EP Circus hits the streets on May 9th. With a string of thrilling performances across the capital, they’ve been steadily gathering a following on the London circuit while catching the eye of tastemakers.”“Undefeated” showcases the grunge flourishes and genre-defying approach that makes Sandhouse so intriguing. The duo have been carving out their own space as one of the UK’s most promising new acts – with actual substance behind the style.
The duo explain: ”‘Undefeated’ explores the relentlessness of male aggression and how surrendering yourself to someone else’s needy, angry confusion can erode you into nothing.”
Circus tracklisting:
- Bite Me Back
- Sick Of Your Face
- Undefeated
- Circus
- Grown
