SASAMI Shares Video for New Song “Honeycrash” On Tour in June with DIIV

Photography by Hannah Baker

SASAMI (aka Los Angeles-based musician Sasami Ashworth) has shared a new song, “Honeycrash,” via a music video. Andrew Thomas Huang (Björk, FKA Twigs) directed the video. Watch it below, followed by SASAMI’s upcoming tour dates (mainly June shows opening for DIIV).

“I wanted to write a song with all the drama of a 19th century classical opera but with the patience and understanding of someone in therapy in 2024,” SASAMI explains in a press release. “Finding a love so great you’re willing to persist through the elements, even toward certain death to bear its ravishment. It’s about wanting to fight for the pinnacle of passion and desire but knowing that you can’t change or rush someone else’s feelings or where they’re at. But with a guitar as my sword and my steed. I have been so fortunate to find a collaborator in Andrew, and together we made a sexy little drama of our own. The ‘Honeycrash’ video is a peek into the new world that I have been building and teasing out on stage. I am really thrilled to unleash this first of many new songs in an era of melodrama, romance, and hooks of course.”

Huang had this to say about directing the song’s video: “When I first heard ‘Honeycrash’ I was moved by the thunderous romanticism and cinematic scope of SASAMI’s new sonic direction. After long conversations about the pop focus of her new album, I wanted to create a video for her that felt big, sweeping and sexy while showcasing her performance as the highlight of the piece. I wanted to create a video that evoked themes and images such as runaway fugitives, rogue sisterhood, distressed denim, rugged natural elements, primal rage, Thelma and Louise, tsunamis, tornadoes, blazing sunsets, sci-fi apocalyptic visions of the American West, and passionate ‘i would die for you’ level romance. Achieving this vision on a budget was ambitious but made possible by filming on a volume LED stage and relying on the use of epic stock footage to set the scene for the backdrop of SASAMI’s new universe. I am honored to collaborate with SASAMI again on this new journey and am smitten by the world she is heralding with her new sound and vision.”

SASAMI’s last album was 2022’s Squeeze, released by Domino. Ashworth’s self-titled debut album, SASAMI, came out in 2019, also via Domino. Read our interview with her on the album.

SASAMI Tour Dates:

6/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

6/6 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

6/7 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

6/8 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

6/10 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

6/12 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

6/13 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall *

6/14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

6/16 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *



* w/ DIIV

