Say Sue Me Share New Single “Vacation” (Feat. Silica Gel’s Kim Hanjoo) Time is Not Yours EP Due Out April 30 via Damnably / Beach Town Music

South Korean indie band Say Sue Me have released a new single, “Vacation,” which features Silica Gel’s Kim Hanjoo. It is taken from the band’s forthcoming EP, Time is Not Yours, which is due out April 30 via Damnably / Beach Town Music. Watch the song’s video below.

Say Sue Me collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “Modern people overthink everything and live in constant haste. But it’s time to pause for a moment and just breathe. Kim Hanjoo, vocalist of Korean powerhouse band Silica Gel, lent his voice to ‘Vacation.’ We first connected at a festival in Japan in 2022, where he expressed his desire to collaborate with us. His words left a lasting impression, and when it came time to record Vacation, we knew his voice would be the perfect fit. Thanks to his contribution, the song took on a richer, more vibrant energy—adding a whole new layer of color to the track.”

In 2023 we posted about the Say Sue Me song “4am,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Earlier in 2023 the band shared another new song “Mind is Light,” via a music video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2022, in honor of the band’s 10th anniversary, Say Sue Me shared the 10 covers EP, featuring songs from Yo La Tengo, Pavement, Daniel Johnston, Silver Jews, Grandaddy, and Guided By Voices, along with two re-recorded versions of their own songs.

