 Sea Lemon Releases New Single "Give In"
Friday, May 2nd, 2025  
Sea Lemon Releases New Single “Give In”

From Upcoming Debut Album Diving For A Prize

May 02, 2025 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Rachel Bennett

Natalie Lew unveils “Give In”, the latest single from her dream-pop project Sea Lemon. The track arrives ahead of her debut full-length Diving For A Prize, due out May 30, 2025 via Luminelle Recordings.

“Give In” coincides with the announcement of summer headline shows in New York City, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Opening with bit-crushed drums and gauzy shoegaze guitars, the track captures Sea Lemon’s blend of floaty textures and eerie undertones. “Outside a treehouse is a home / Who lives in there you’ll never know / At night the blinds are falling off the wall / You find a light careening from a hole,” Lew sings, reflecting on the pull of haunted places and the strange comfort found in exploring them.

“Growing up, I never knew the term of ‘intrusive thoughts’ but often had them,” says Lew. “And as I got older, my particularly remaining intrusive thought is around wanting to go inside of abandoned houses even if I know it’s a horrible idea. ‘Give In’ is about giving into the intrusive thoughts, and the relief and the consequences that happen after. The song was written in an afternoon in my producer’s studio, and was probably the fastest song from initially writing to execution.”


Live Dates

22/05 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre*

23/05 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre*

24/05 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall*

25/05 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall*

10/07 - New York, NY - Nightclub 101

12/07 - Los Angles, CA - Zebulon

29/07 - Missoula, MT#

30/07 - Spokane, WA#

08/08 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

*supporting American Football

#supporting Death Cab For Cutie

There are no comments for this entry yet.

