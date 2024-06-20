News

All





Self Esteem Shares Video for New Song “Big Man” In Collaboration with Moonchild Sanelly

Photography by Yana Van Nuffel

Self Esteem has shared her first new single since her acclaimed 2021 album, Prioritise Pleasure. “Big Man” marks the return of Rebecca Lucy Taylor as she collaborates with South African musician Moonchild Sanelly to explore themes of gender. Watch the “Big Man” video below.

The video was directed by Piers Dennis and produced by Ayomide Alli and Precious Maghna.”Big Man” follows Self Esteem’s 2022 collaboration with Becky Hill on Hill’s song “True Colours.”

Self Esteem had this to say about “Big Man” in a press release: “Me and Moon wrote a song from the perspective of a good boyfriend. The ones that are just chill and secure so they just leave you to it. The ones that don’t want a medal for doing the bins. The ones that see that you’re working your tits off so they go and get yet another thing you’ve ordered and missed the delivery of from the post office. The ones that don’t take your success as a direct threat to their existence. To me this is real masculinity.

“We have both collaborated with Johan Karlberg on our records and I’m so grateful to him for introducing us, it was a joy to make this song together. In my head the video always needed to be an inverse ‘I Want to Break Free’ [by Queen]—Piers Dennis executed this gorgeously cos he’s a fucking Big Man. Self Esteem 3 lez go.”

Taylor was previously in the indie-pop duo Slow Club.

