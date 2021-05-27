News

Sennen Announce 15th Anniversary Edition of “Widows” The band's critically acclaimed debut gets a long overdue reissue in July

Photography by Alice Lee



UK shoegaze outfit Sennen celebrate their twentieth year of existence by releasing an expanded edition of their debut album, Widows. Initially released In October 2005 on the Hungry Audio label, Widows came out to a wealth of critical acclaim ensuring its creators became one of the focal points in the resurgence of a scene that also spawned the likes of The Early Years, Engineers, Exit Calm, Amusement Parks On Fire, and I LIKE TRAINS, among many, many others.

Initially formed at Norwich University by three school friends that moved there from the Isle Of Wight, their sound fused post-rock time signatures with the ethereal beauty of early Ride or Chapterhouse. Since Widows, Sennen have gone on to release four more equally acclaimed long players culminating In 2016’s First Light.

Now based In London, the four-piece—James Brown (drums), Laurence Holmes (guitar, piano, keyboards, vocals), Tim Kelleway (bass), and Rich Kelleway (guitar, vocals)—have revisited their archives for the reissue of the band’s debut. The original comprised of seven tracks (the first half of the new edition), whereas this version adds another seven recorded over the same period, many of which were regular staples in the live set at the time. Remastered by Slowdive’s Simon Scott, whose previous band Televise were also regulars on the circuit during the same era, the reissue serves as a timely reminder for one of the best shoegaze records of the day.

Widows Tracklist:

“I Couldn’t Tell You” “Opened Up My Arms” “Laid Out” “All The Time” “It’s Not Like It Used To Be” “One And The Same Thing” “Widows” “Next Day” “Hard To Take” “I Knew A Girl” “Forty Years” “It’s Good To Know” “Watch The Skies” “Just Wanted To Know”

Here’s a new video for lead single “40 Years” (released tomorrow) as an appetizer for the album, which comes out on Friday 9th July via Sonic Cathedral.

Meanwhile, founder member, guitarist and vocalist Rich Kelleway spoke to Under the Radar about Widows and Sennen’s plans for the future.

Dom Gourlay (Under the Radar): How long has the reissue been planned?

Rich Kelleway: I first remember some talk around the 10-year anniversary in 2015. I think it was Stewart Nash’s idea originally. Stew was part of the Hungry Audio label who released the original album and was one of the first people who showed a real interest in us. In 2015 we were busy finishing our last album so we couldn’t give it the attention it deserved. This time we got an offer we couldn’t refuse!

Was it always your intention for it to coincide with an anniversary?

Yes, the original plan was to put it out last October, which was 15 years, but due to all the lockdowns at the time we decided to wait until this year.

What are your fondest memories of making the record?

Around that time we were always together and everything was about the band. We had a big, shared house in Norwich. I don’t think we actually all lived there at exactly the same time, but it felt like it—we all lived there at some point. We had all our gear set up in the dining room, and a CD-R mail order production line in the living room. We spent our time rehearsing, gigging or recording together. If we weren’t doing it, we’d go to the pub and talk about it. It was a brilliant time where you didn’t have to think about much other than enjoying doing what you love with your mates.

Did it feel like the start of a movement at that time with the emergence of labels like Sonic Cathedral and Club AC30?

Yes, but I realize that now more than I did then. It was a great time to be playing gigs for promoters and labels that understood us and liked what we were doing. We were meeting new people and playing with great bands. I feel very nostalgic for that time now, although that might have something to do with sitting in the house for a year.

You played with the likes of I LIKE TRAINS, Lyca Sleep/Exit Calm, and The Telescopes (Our Nottingham show for Drowned In Sound!) among others. Which shows stand out? Did you learn anything from those bands?

I remember the Nottingham show! The Telescopes were something else at the time, their show was a complete aural and visual assault. We had loud bits in our shows that we thought were a bit ‘out there,’ but wow, they completely opened our eyes to how far you could take it. I have a lot of time for the Lyca Sleep / Exit Calm guys, they were a really good band and they worked hard. We were like, “Wow, I think those guys slept in the van last night.” We slept in the van, but only when it was moving, not sure that counts. We tried to learn from I LIKE TRAINS because those guys really had it figured out—a great concept, a great visual show and a meticulously organized merch operation. To this day, one of the most surreal sights I’ve ever seen was Norwich Arts Centre chanting “I Like Trains” like a football crowd. We have fond memories of playing with all of those bands and the likes of The Early Years, who started out around the same time as us and were always such an incredible live band.

Simon Scott from Slowdive has remastered the collection. How did that come about? What has he brought to the recordings?

We played some gigs with Simon’s band Televise, so we knew him a little bit from back in the Widows days. The album needed remastering and it just felt right to ask him to do it. He kindly agreed and we love what he did. I’m sure nobody wants to hear me bang on about warmth and depth, but I genuinely think the album has a new warmth and depth to it.

Sonic Cathedral are putting out the reissue. How did Nat [label owner Nathaniel Cramp] become involved?

We’ve known Nat a long time, we’ve played Sonic Cathedral nights going back to when Widows came out originally. More recently we’d see each other at gigs, we like a lot of the same music. I think Stewart told him we were thinking of doing something for Widows, and he offered to do it on Sonic Cathedral. Nat’s in it for the right reasons and we couldn’t be happier to be releasing a record on his label.

How did you decide which extra tracks to include?

The original Widows album has seven tracks, but we recorded another seven around the same time. Most of these never saw the light of day. We were writing and rehearsing a lot, and Larry especially was prolific with ideas. So, there was always a new one to be excited about and we quickly moved on from some songs, probably too quickly. I think many of them are as good as the songs on the album. The reissue contains all of these songs and perfectly captures that era of the band.

Looking back on Widows, is there anything you’d change or do differently?

No, I wouldn’t change anything. I enjoyed revisiting these songs when we were working on the reissue. I thought the album held up well. We had a concept and we were focused on what we wanted the album to be. I think we achieved what we were trying to do. We’re 15 years older now and I suppose inevitably we’ve changed in that period, but as a document of what we were at the time, Widows is perfect.

You’ve put out four albums since Widows. Which are you most proud of?

When we get on our monthly band Zoom call to discuss how criminally underrated we are and nod furiously, we sometimes wistfully mention Lost Harmony. We made it with Dave Allen who produced all the great Cure albums. We dialed back the noise and I’m not sure it’s what our label at the time were hoping for, but again, in terms of what we were trying to achieve, we were really happy with it. So I’ll pick the underrated one.

If you had to pick a record that defines Sennen which would it be and why?

I would probably pick Widows. I think for most bands their debut album is their mission statement, and Widows defined Sennen. The essential ingredients you hear on it are the basis of the music we’ve made ever since.

Your music has been featured on One True Hill and True Blood. How important is it for artists to get syncs in the current climate?

Even in the 15 years since our debut, the way the music industry works has changed so much. Not that long ago selling your music to TV would have been considered pretty uncool, but that was when there were more opportunities to make money from music. I have sympathy for any band trying to make a life out of it now. When we started, we genuinely hoped our band might make us a living. It was a dream, but it was at least possible. It’s so difficult for a band to be sustainable now. Ours obviously doesn’t sustain itself and I don’t expect it ever will, but I wouldn’t blame a new band for taking opportunities for syncs.

What advice would you give to a new band just starting out?

If it’s commercial success or mass popularity you’re after, you’re asking the wrong guy! Just figure out what it is your band does reasonably well and make that your thing. Then see what you can do with your thing and how far you can take it. Then try to be careful you don’t get ripped off.

Will there be any shows to commemorate the reissue?

Hopefully. We want to book a few gigs and revisit these songs again this year—if we’re allowed to, of course. We haven’t played live for quite a while, so we’re keeping everything crossed.

What are your plans for the future? Will there be another Sennen record?

Yeah, I think there will be, eventually. We went into a studio before lockdown and recorded the basics of a few songs and since then we’ve been recording parts at home, on and off. It’s the first time we’ve done it like this, and it’s worked OK, it’s just slow. Everything takes a lot longer than it used to. Our lives are different to what they were 15 years ago and it’s just a case of finding the time to work on it properly. I’d like to say we’re nearly finished, but finishing is the hardest bit.

What would you like to leave as your lasting legacy?

I guess I’d just say I’m proud of all the albums. I like to think that we’ve never made a ‘black sheep’ of a record in a desperate lunge for commercial success. We’ve always done what we wanted and haven’t compromised. I hope anyone who discovers our music in the future will hear that.

