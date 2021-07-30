 Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars + Anderson .Paak) Share Video for New Song “Skate” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, July 30th, 2021  
Subscribe

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars + Anderson .Paak) Share Video for New Song “Skate”

An Evening With Silk Sonic Due Later This Year From Atlantic

Jul 29, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Harper Smith
Bookmark and Share


Silk Sonic are Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (aka California musician/producer Brandon Paak Anderson) and they have shared a new song “Skate,” via a video for it. It’s another irresistible slice of smooth retro soul. Mars and Florent Déchard directed the video, which was co-directed by Philippe Tayag and features the duo playing drums and singing songs while women roller skate around them. Watch it below.

“Skate” follows their debut single together, “Leave the Door Open,” which was shared in March and was one of our Songs of the Week. Both songs are promised to be on their forthcoming debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which doesn’t have a release date yet. The legendary Bootsy Collins came up with the name Silk Sonic and is featured on the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent