Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars + Anderson .Paak) Share Video for New Song “Skate” An Evening With Silk Sonic Due Later This Year From Atlantic

Photography by Harper Smith



Silk Sonic are Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (aka California musician/producer Brandon Paak Anderson) and they have shared a new song “Skate,” via a video for it. It’s another irresistible slice of smooth retro soul. Mars and Florent Déchard directed the video, which was co-directed by Philippe Tayag and features the duo playing drums and singing songs while women roller skate around them. Watch it below.

“Skate” follows their debut single together, “Leave the Door Open,” which was shared in March and was one of our Songs of the Week. Both songs are promised to be on their forthcoming debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which doesn’t have a release date yet. The legendary Bootsy Collins came up with the name Silk Sonic and is featured on the album.

