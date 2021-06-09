News

Sleater-Kinney Share Lyric Video for New Song “Method” Path of Wellness Due Out This Friday via Mom + Pop

Photography by Karen Murphy



Sleater-Kinney are releasing a new album, Path of Wellness, this Friday via Mom + Pop. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Method,” via a Lance Bangs-directed lyric video for it. “I’m singing about love/You’re singing about hate,” sings Carrie Brownstein on the track. Watch and listen it below, followed by their upcoming co-headlining tour dates with Wilco.

Previously Sleater-Kinney shared the album’s first single, “Worry With You,” via a video for it. “Worry With You” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “High in the Grass,” via a video for it.

Path of Wellness is the first album to be self-produced by the band and the first to be recorded since drummer Janet Weiss left the band in 2019. The band features Carrie Brownstein (guitar/vocals) and Corin Tucker (guitar/vocals).

Path of Wellness is the band’s follow-up to 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, which landed them on one of the two covers of our My Favorite Album Issue, in which we interviewed each of them about The Center Won’t Hold and their all-time favorite album.

Brownstein and Tucker recorded the album in Portland, utilizing local musicians to back them up. The tour with Wilco was originally scheduled for 2020 but was pushed back due to COVID-19.

Sleater-Kinney and Wilco U.S. Tour Dates:

Thu-Aug-05 Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts *

Sat-Aug-07 Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *

Tue-Aug-10 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu-Aug-12 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Fri-Aug-13 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sat-Aug-14 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun-Aug-15 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Tue-Aug-17 Asheville, NC - Salvage Station

Wed-Aug-18 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

Fri-Aug-20 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat-Aug-21 Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Sun-Aug-22 Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

Tue-Aug-24 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Wed-Aug-25 Portland, ME - State Theatre Summer Concert Series - Thompson’s Point

Thu-Aug-26 Lewiston, NY - Artpark

Sat-Aug-28 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park - Jay Pritzker Pavilion



*indicates no NNAMDÏ on this date

