Thursday, August 26th, 2021  
Sleigh Bells Share Video for New Song “Justine Go Genesis”

Texis Due Out September 10 via Mom + Pop Music

Aug 25, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Chris Vultaggio
Sleigh Bells (Alexis Krauss and Derek E. Miller) are releasing a new album, Texis, on September 10 via Mom + Pop Music. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Justine Go Genesis,” via a video for it. A press release says the song sounds like “the unexpected intersection of Metallica, Spice Girls, and ‘90s drum and bass.” Miller co-directed the video with Alex Ross Perry. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Sleigh Bells shared the album’s first single, “Locust Laced,” via a video for it.

Texis is the follow-up to 2016’s full-length album Jessica Rabbit and 2017’s mini-album/EP Kid Kruschev.

“We stopped worrying about whether or not we’re in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic,” said Miller in a previous press release.

Miller added: “The thing I’m most attracted to is the juxtaposition of happy and sad, melancholy and hope. A lot of this is about trying to hold on to a shred of optimism through sheer force of will, and I hope this music can give people some joyful energy and confidence.”

Sleigh Bells Tour Dates:

2021:

10/5 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
10/6 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
10/8 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
10/9 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
10/10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater
10/12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
10/15 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
10/17 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
10/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
10/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
10/23 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish
10/26 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/27 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
10/28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

2022:

2/8 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
2/9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ballroom at Taft Theatre
2/11 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
2/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
2/13 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
2/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
2/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
2/18 - Chicago, IL - Metro
2/19 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick
2/21 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
2/23 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
2/24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
2/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
2/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

