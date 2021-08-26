News

All





Sleigh Bells Share Video for New Song “Justine Go Genesis” Texis Due Out September 10 via Mom + Pop Music

Photography by Chris Vultaggio



Sleigh Bells (Alexis Krauss and Derek E. Miller) are releasing a new album, Texis, on September 10 via Mom + Pop Music. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Justine Go Genesis,” via a video for it. A press release says the song sounds like “the unexpected intersection of Metallica, Spice Girls, and ‘90s drum and bass.” Miller co-directed the video with Alex Ross Perry. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Sleigh Bells shared the album’s first single, “Locust Laced,” via a video for it.

Texis is the follow-up to 2016’s full-length album Jessica Rabbit and 2017’s mini-album/EP Kid Kruschev.

“We stopped worrying about whether or not we’re in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic,” said Miller in a previous press release.

Miller added: “The thing I’m most attracted to is the juxtaposition of happy and sad, melancholy and hope. A lot of this is about trying to hold on to a shred of optimism through sheer force of will, and I hope this music can give people some joyful energy and confidence.”

Sleigh Bells Tour Dates:

2021:



10/5 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

10/6 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

10/8 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

10/9 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

10/10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

10/12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

10/13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

10/15 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

10/17 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

10/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

10/23 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish

10/26 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/27 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

10/28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox



2022:



2/8 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

2/9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ballroom at Taft Theatre

2/11 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

2/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

2/13 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

2/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

2/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

2/18 - Chicago, IL - Metro

2/19 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

2/21 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

2/23 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

2/24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

2/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

2/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.