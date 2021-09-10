News

Sloppy Jane Sign to Saddest Factory, Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Party Anthem” Madison Due Out November 5 via Saddest Factory

Photography by Sara Cath



Sloppy Jane, the 11-piece avant rock act headed by Haley Dahl, have signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records. They have also announced the release of a new album titled Madison, which will be out on November 5, subsequently sharing a video for a new single, “Party Anthem.” Watch the video, shot on 16mm film by Mika Lungulov-Klotz, below, along with the tracklist/cover art for the album and a string of tour dates for the group.

Madison was entirely recorded within the Lost World Caverns in West Virginia, the same space in which the “Party Anthem” video was filmed.

Dahl speaks about her friendship with Bridgers and the new album in a press release: “Phoebe and I made friends in high school when I was goth and didn’t bathe and she wore dresses with little bicycles on them—we mistook each other for cool then, and it lasted. Phoebe is one of my closest friends, and is also someone who has always seen that the things that make my work different are what make it valuable. She played bass in Sloppy Jane. When I was moving to New York I talked about how I wanted to make the band bigger and incorporate chamber instruments, and a lot of people didn’t get what I meant, but Phoebe said, ‘Go get your orchestra.’

“When I started talking about recording in caves, she was one of the few people to really get it immediately and thought it was the coolest thing. To work with someone who has so much personal context and enthusiasm was kind of a no-brainer. The label name ‘Saddest Factory Records’ came from a joke I made on Twitter, and I kind of think that’s representative of what my ideal professional trajectory looks like—me and my same friends who understand each other making the same jokes over and over again while our platforms expand.”

Bridgers adds: “I have never seen an audience more captivated than at a Sloppy Jane show. Whether it was a house show in Reseda where the opener was a trash fire, or a 2000 seat theatre in New York. They have been my favorite band since I was 16. I am never surprised, and always impressed. I’m glad to live in a world where Haley Dahl wanting to go to a cave to make a record just makes sense. This is already a classic album.”

Madison Tracklist:

1. Overture

2. Party Anthem

3. Judy’s Bedroom

4. Bianca Castafiore

5. Lullaby Formica

6. Madison

7. Wilt

8. Wonderama

9. The Constable

10. Epilogue

Sloppy Jane Tour Dates:

Nov 7th, 2021 - New York City, NY - Baby’s Alright^

Feb 12th, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel*

Feb 13th, 2022 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall*

Feb 17th, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon*

Feb 19th, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA - Venue TBD*

Feb 20th, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah*

Feb 21st, 2022 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress*

Feb 24th, 2022 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group*

Feb 25th, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa*

Feb 26th, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Intuition Ale Works*

Feb 28th, 2022 - Orlando, FL - The Social*

Mar 1st, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West*

Mar 2nd, 2022 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*

Mar 3rd, 2022 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle*

Mar 4th, 2022 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall*

Mar 5th, 2022 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar*

Mar 7th, 2022 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair*

Mar 8th, 2022 - Providence, RI - Columbia Theatre*

Mar 10th, 2022 - New York City, NY - Bowery Ballroom*

Mar 11th, 2022 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts*

Mar 12th, 2022 - Kingston, NY - Tubby’s Kingston*

^Headline

*Opening for Iceage

