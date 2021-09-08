News

Smile Add Robyn to Upcoming Album, Share New Song “Eon” Featuring Freja the Dragon Fantasy Island Due Out November 19 via Chimp Limbs/INGRID





Smile (the project of Peter Bjorn and John’s Björn Yttling and Joakim Åhlund) have just announced the addition of Robyn to the tracklist of their forthcoming album Phantom Island. They have also shared a new song titled “Eon,” which features Swedish singer Freja the Dragon. Fantasy Island will be out on November 19 via Chimp Limbs/INGRID. Check out “Eon” below, along with the cover art and tracklist to Fantasy Island.

Freja speaks about the collaboration in a press release: “It truly was an experience to join Smile on ‘Eon,’ a sad tune that really made me feel all the blues. Love is a mystery and I’m beyond thrilled to sing my heart out on this track.”

Smile previously shared the song “Kylie” from the album back in May.

Last year, Peter Bjorn and John came out with their most recent album, Endless Dream, via INGRID. Smile’s debut, A Flash in the Night, came out in 2012.

Phantom Island Tracklist:

1. Kylie

2. Call My Name (feat. Robyn)

3. Special Knock

4. Kattens pyjamas

5. Troll-holk

6. Eon (feat. Freja the Dragon)

7. Dressed for Success

8. Different Kind of Fog

9. Landsort

10. Phantom Island

