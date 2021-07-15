Soccer Mommy Shares Animated Video for New Song “rom com 2004”
On Tour This Fall
Jul 15, 2021
Nashville-based artist Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a brand new song, “rom com 2004,” via an animated video for it. BJ Burton (Charli XCX, Bon Iver, Chance The Rapper, Miley Cyrus) produced the song, which has a bit more of a pop vibe in some parts, but elsewhere has a distorted sound similar to Low’s Double Negative (which Burton also produced). Fustic Studio produced the video game looking music video. Watch it below, followed by Soccer Mommy’s upcoming tour dates.
Allison had this to say about “rom com 2004” in a press release: “I wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it. Then I told BJ to destroy it.”
Soccer Mommy’s last album, color theory, was released in February 2020 via Loma Vista, just before the pandemic hit, so she didn’t really get a chance to tour the album (although she did open a Bernie Sanders rally). To keep busy during quarantine, Soccer Mommy released a deluxe binder version of color theory, joined forced with artists like Jay Som, Beabadoobee, and MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden in a Soccer Mommy & Friends Single Series in order to raise money for National Bail Out & Oxfam’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, as well as held a digital concert on the online gaming platform Club Penguin Rewritten.
Check out our February 2020 review for color theory.
Color theory was the follow-up to Allison’s debut full-length album, Clean, released in 2018 via Fat Possum. Gabe Wax produced the album (he also produced Clean), which was written on tour and recorded in Nashville at Alex The Great. The album title and song titles are all intended to be written in lowercase.
Read our review of color theory.
Read our 2018 interview with Soccer Mommy on Clean.
Soccer Mommy Tour Dates:
09/15 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse * [SOLD OUT]
09/16 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle * [SOLD OUT]
09/17 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar * [SOLD OUT]
09/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer * [SOLD OUT]
09/19 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club * [SOLD OUT]
09/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel * [SOLD OUT]
09/22 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club * [SOLD OUT]
09/23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club * [SOLD OUT]
09/25 - Montreal, QUE - Fairmount Theatre *
09/26 - Toronto, ONT - Phoenix Concert Theatre *
09/28 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop * [SOLD OUT]
09/29 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall * [SOLD OUT]
10/01 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom *
10/16 - Washington, DC - All Things Go Festival
10/18 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre ^
10/19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn ^
10/21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^
10/22 - Austin, TX - Emo’s East ^
10/23 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ^
10/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom ^ [SOLD OUT]
10/27 - San Diego, CA - Music Box ^
10/28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
10/29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore ^ [SOLD OUT]
10/31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
11/01 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall ^ [SOLD OUT]
11/02 - Boise, ID - The Olympic ^
11/04 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre ^
11/06 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Lounge ^
11/07 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^
11/08 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
11/09 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall ^
* with support from Squirrel Flower
^ with support from Emily Reo
