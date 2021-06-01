 Social Haul Issue New Single Ahead Of Debut Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 1st, 2021  
Social Haul Issue New Single Ahead Of Debut Album

"This Is All I Need" is out now followed by self-titled debut on 11th June

Jun 01, 2021 By Jimi Arundell Photography by James Kendall
Under The Radar has been excitedly watching the rise of taunt post punk three-piece Social Haul , and today we are thrilled to hear third single “This Is All I Need” which drops ahead of a debut album scheduled for release on June 11th via Fatcat Records.

Led by guitarist\singer Leigh Padley, otherwise known as the bassist from TRAAMS, and including drummer Richard Trust and bassist Daniel William Daws; Social Haul impressed straight out the gate with initial singles “Wet Eyes” and “The Ease” – both of which felt like a barfly on the wall listening into pissed up rantings of a Dostoevsky character put to razor sharp riffs and disco beats. Their latest offering “This Is All I Need” is the drinker’s final slide into absolute apathy via an existential crisis, as Padley explains;

“Here our protagonist recognises that others will only open up to new ideas if initially they are rewarded sympathy for their current standpoint. Is it therefore fake or even wrong to hold malleable ideals to reach out to others? At the risk of an identity crisis our protagonist finds a good vantage point by sitting on a few fences. Observing everyone just plodding along towards oblivion as that is the destination of all available routes. Sort of like those films Green Street and Donnie Brasco”

Social Haul’s eponymously titled ten track debut LP has been produced by Daniel Fox of Irish art rock terrorists Girl Band and is currently available for pre-order HERE. The full tracklisting includes:

“Complain”

“Wet Eyes”

“This Is All I Need”

“Anthea”

“The Bayou”

“The Ease”

“Prized From The Rot”

“The Best Dust Up”

“Utmost Care”

“I Have A Pen”

They promote their highly anticipated first album with headline dates in September:

13th YES (basement), Manchester

14th Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

15th The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham

16th Sebright Arms, London

17th Heartbreakers, Southampton



