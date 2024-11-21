News

Sophie Jamieson Releases New Single “How Do You Want to Be Loved?” Ahead of her Second Album I Still Want to Share Via Bella Union

Photography by Press Shot

Sophie Jamieson has unveiled “How Do You Want to Be Loved?,” the latest single from her upcoming album I Still Want to Share, set for release on January 17, 2025, via Bella Union. The poignant track delves into the complexities of forgiveness and navigating familial pain. Accompanying the release is a striking video that brings the song’s emotional depth to life.

Jamieson describes the song as a deeply personal reflection, written after a difficult encounter with a family member. “I wanted to write a song that would help me forgive and understand them,” she explains, “but I couldn’t keep my anger and frustration out. In the end, the song became a battle between the wounded children in both of us.”

I Still Want to Share follows Jamieson’s acclaimed debut and continues her exploration of raw and introspective storytelling through music.



