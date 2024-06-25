News

SOPHIE – Posthumous Self-Titled Final Album Announced, Listen to Lead Single “Reason Why” SOPHIE Due Out on September 27 via Transgressive and Future Classic

Photography by Renata Raksha

Acclaimed Scottish artist/producer SOPHIE tragically died in 2021 from an accidental fall. Now a posthumous album, SOPHIE, will be released on September 27 via Transgressive and Future Classic. Its lead single, “Reason Why,” which features Kim Petras and BC Kingdom, has been shared. Listen below, where you’ll also find the album’s cover art.

SOPHIE follows her 2018 debut album, OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES, and 2015 singles compilation PRODUCT. It will be the final album release from SOPHIE.

Close to completion during her life, SOPHIE features cherished collaborations and is finalized by beloved companions. The family of SOPHIE (full name Sophie Xeon) graciously said this about the album in a press release: “When we, Sophie’s family, took our first steps towards bringing this project to fruition we contacted the dear friends with whom she envisioned the album. We wrote, ‘We have been finding comfort in the music Sophie left us, it is a gift that we truly cherish as we try to find a way forward, with Sophie forever at the center of our worlds.’

“Sophie didn’t often speak publicly of her private life, preferring to put everything she wanted to articulate in her music. It feels only right to share with the world the music she hoped to release, in the belief that we can all connect with her in this, the form she loved most.

“This album has always told the story of Sophie’s musical journey, a cacophony of skill and creative vision, eclipsing time and genre. Her unique sound world moves at an emotional level, encouraging the listener to intuitively embrace the ever-evolving landscape of light and dark, soft and hard, to the end of self-love and joyful self-acceptance. Emphasizing contradictions of sound and material, Sophie’s work supersedes the pure aural to create the dimension she dreamed of.

“Now, it holds another poignant meaning, it tells a life story, from mysterious unknown, through wild clublands, to euphoric immateriality.

“Sophie gave all of herself to her music. It’s here that she can always be found.”

