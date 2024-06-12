News

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “LET THE VIRGIN DRIVE” YOU’LL HAVE TO LOSE SOMETHING due out August 23 via Saddle Creek

Photography by David Brandon Geeting

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE have announced their new album, YOU’LL HAVE TO LOSE SOMETHING, due August 23 on Saddle Creek. Today they share a video for the album’s first single, “LET THE VIRGIN DRIVE.” View the Daniel Patrick Brennan-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, plus their tour dates.

Zach Schawrtz of SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE had this to say about the single’s theme: “It’s about unrequited love and making up a situation or whole life in your head. The other person finally ‘sees you’ and your ‘problems are solved,’ but they aren’t, really.”

Brennan had this to say about the video: “A video about trying to cure your loneliness through material means, courage, impulsivity, and chopping your finger off after cutting an avocado.”

Available exclusively from Saddle Creek, 500 copies of four vinyl variants will be available on the street date.

YOU’LL HAVE TO LOSE SOMETHING Tracklist:

1. THE DISTRUPTION (featuring MSPAINT)

2. STRANGER ALIVE

3. THE CUT DEPICTS THE CUT

4. LET THE VIRGIN DRIVE

5. SORRY PORE INJECTOR

6. FOUND A BODY

7. SUN SWEPT THE EVENING RED

8. SOMETHING’S ENDING

9. I’VE BEEN EVIL

10. 1/500

11. DUPLICATE SPOTTED

12. EARTH KIT

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE Tour Dates:

w/ Winter:



Tue- Sep 24 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Wed- Sep 25 Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

Thu- Sep 26 Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

Fri- Sep 27 Detroit, MI - Third Man Records

Sat- Sep 28 Chicago, IL - The Outset

Mon- Sep 30 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

Tue- Oct 1 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Thu- Oct 3 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Fri- Oct 4 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Sat- Oct 5 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Tue- Oct 8 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Thu- Oct 10 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

Fri- Oct 11 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

Sat- Oct 12 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

Tue- Oct 15 Austin, TX - The Parish

Wed- Oct 16 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

w/ Kassie Krut:

Fri- Oct 18 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell Stage)

Sat- Oct 19 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

Sun- Oct 20 Raleigh, NC - Kings

Thu- Nov 7 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Fri- Nov 8 Washington, DC - Black Cat

Sat- Nov 9 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

