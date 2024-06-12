SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “LET THE VIRGIN DRIVE”
YOU’LL HAVE TO LOSE SOMETHING due out August 23 via Saddle Creek
Jun 12, 2024 Photography by David Brandon Geeting
SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE have announced their new album, YOU’LL HAVE TO LOSE SOMETHING, due August 23 on Saddle Creek. Today they share a video for the album’s first single, “LET THE VIRGIN DRIVE.” View the Daniel Patrick Brennan-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, plus their tour dates.
Zach Schawrtz of SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE had this to say about the single’s theme: “It’s about unrequited love and making up a situation or whole life in your head. The other person finally ‘sees you’ and your ‘problems are solved,’ but they aren’t, really.”
Brennan had this to say about the video: “A video about trying to cure your loneliness through material means, courage, impulsivity, and chopping your finger off after cutting an avocado.”
Available exclusively from Saddle Creek, 500 copies of four vinyl variants will be available on the street date.
YOU’LL HAVE TO LOSE SOMETHING Tracklist:
1. THE DISTRUPTION (featuring MSPAINT)
2. STRANGER ALIVE
3. THE CUT DEPICTS THE CUT
4. LET THE VIRGIN DRIVE
5. SORRY PORE INJECTOR
6. FOUND A BODY
7. SUN SWEPT THE EVENING RED
8. SOMETHING’S ENDING
9. I’VE BEEN EVIL
10. 1/500
11. DUPLICATE SPOTTED
12. EARTH KIT
SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE Tour Dates:
w/ Winter:
Tue- Sep 24 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Wed- Sep 25 Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques
Thu- Sep 26 Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
Fri- Sep 27 Detroit, MI - Third Man Records
Sat- Sep 28 Chicago, IL - The Outset
Mon- Sep 30 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf
Tue- Oct 1 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
Thu- Oct 3 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
Fri- Oct 4 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
Sat- Oct 5 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Tue- Oct 8 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Thu- Oct 10 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
Fri- Oct 11 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
Sat- Oct 12 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
Tue- Oct 15 Austin, TX - The Parish
Wed- Oct 16 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
w/ Kassie Krut:
Fri- Oct 18 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell Stage)
Sat- Oct 19 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
Sun- Oct 20 Raleigh, NC - Kings
Thu- Nov 7 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
Fri- Nov 8 Washington, DC - Black Cat
Sat- Nov 9 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
