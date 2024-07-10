News

Spiritualized’s J Spaceman & John Coxon Announce Score and Share New Track “Mother’s Milk” Music for William Eggleston’s Stranded in Canton out October 18 via Fat Possum

Spiritualized’s J Spaceman (aka Jason Pierce) and John Coxon have announced the release of their instrumental score for William Eggleston’s 1970s art film, Stranded in Canton. The album will be out on October 18 on Fat Possum. Today, they have shared a new track, “Mother’s Milk,” from the album. Listen below.

This release has been put on the back burner since 2015 when Pierce, Coxon, and friends performed their original score at a film screening in London.

Stranded in Canton is a black-and-white film of 1974’s Memphis. Of the film, Pierce had this to say in a press release: “With Memphis, I grew up with and I fell in love with that whole part of the world and the music that came from there. Memphis is infused with this magic, then this dreadful poverty as well. There’s a strangeness to it. It’s a place where I never felt comfortable. When I was making Ladies and Gentlemen, I went out and did some work with Jim Dickinson because, much as I wanted to have him help me with my record, I just wanted to go and meet the man. He was always a bit like Dr. John, a walking encyclopedia with knowledge of all the music of that area, all the blues musicians and all the stuff that doesn’t get written about. So, the Eggleston film is a spying hole into that world. Jim Dickinson even plays in the movie, Furry Lewis plays in the movie too, but there’s also an unhinged craziness. It feels dangerous.”

Of scoring films, Pierce explains: “There was a fashion at the time where people were putting on gigs with movies without the sound, for bands to jam over and I hate the idea of jamming. We wanted to do something that was more structured, songs that sat alongside the film but loose enough to allow for improvisation. It kind of worked straight away. And the spoken word parts of the film almost became like vocals to the music.”

In January Spiritualized released a 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of their 2003 album Amazing Grace. Last month they put out a reissue of their 2008 album, Songs in A&E.

Spiritualized’s last album, Everything Was Beautiful, came out in 2022 via Fat Possum (stream it here).

Pick up our current print issue, The ’90s Issue, to read our interview with Pierce about their 1997 album Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space.

Read our interview with Pierce about the Amazing Grace reissue.

Read our 2008 interview with Jason Pierce.

Music for William Eggleston’s Stranded in Canton Tracklist:

I was stranded in Canton Last week I took a trip It’s not gospel What train blues I don’t know what I can possibly do Mother’s milk Back Up William Everybody in their life at one time or another Love for the asking Credits roll

J Spaceman & John Coxon Tour Dates: Wed. Nov. 20 - London, UK @ EartH

Wed. Dec. 4 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

Sat. Dec. 7 - Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theater (WYXR)

Mon. Dec. 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

