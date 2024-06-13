News

All





St. Vincent, Pavement, Waxahatchee, Bright Eyes, and Beck Announced for 2024 Riot Fest Lineup Festival will take place in Chicago September 20 - 22 with Spoon, Public Enemy, Buzzcocks, SPRINTS, and More

Punk rock and alternative music festival, Riot Fest has announced its 2024 lineup for September 20-22. The festival will be hosted in a new venue, SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, joined by 90+ bands and a new “Choose Your Own Adventure” experience called RiotLand. Find the full lineup below.

Headliners include hometown band Fall Out Boy, Beck and Pavement. Sunday’s closing act will be a reunion performance by Slayer. NOFX will be performing all three days. Full album plays will be played by The Offspring for Smash, Manchester Orchestra for Cope, and Mastodon for Leviathan.

Full Riot Festival 2024 Line-Up:

Action/Adventure

ALL

Basement

Beach Bunny

Beck

Bright Eyes

Brutus

Buzzcocks

Circle Jerks

Clutch

Cobra Skulls

Codefendants

Cursive

Cypress Hill

D.O.A.

Descendents

Dillinger Four

Doom Scroll

Dr. Dog

Drug Church

Face To Face

Fall Out Boy

Fiddlehead

Games We Play

GEL

Get Dead

GWAR

HEALTH

Heart Attack Man

Home Front

Hot Mulligan

Huge Euge

Jack Kays

Jhariah

L.S.Dunes

Lagwagon

Lamb Of God

Laura Jane Grace + Catbite

Liquid Mike

Lord of the Lost

Loveless

Manchester Orchestra

Mastodon

Nekrogoblikon

New Found Glory

NOFX

Oliver Tree

Pavement

Pennywise

Pixel Grip

Poison The Well

Polaris

Princess Goes

Public Enemy

Rival Sons

Rob Zombie

Saxsquatch

Sincere Engineer

Sir Chloe

Slaughter Beach, Dog

Slayer

Something Corporate

Souls of Mischief

Spiritual Cramp

Spoon

SPRINTS

St. Vincent

State Champs

Strung Out

Sublime

Suicidal Tendencies

Sum 41

Sunami

Sweet Pill

Swingin’ Utters

Taking Back Sunday

The Aces

The Armed

The Chisel

The Dead Milkmen

The Defiant

The Dickies

The Exploited

The Hives

The Lawrence Arms

The Marleys (Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian)

The Mysterines

The Offspring

The Vandals

The Warning

Tierra Whack

Tornillo

Urethane

Verböten

Waxahatchee

Winona Fighter

Zheani

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.