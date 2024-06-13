St. Vincent, Pavement, Waxahatchee, Bright Eyes, and Beck Announced for 2024 Riot Fest Lineup
Festival will take place in Chicago September 20 - 22 with Spoon, Public Enemy, Buzzcocks, SPRINTS, and More
Punk rock and alternative music festival, Riot Fest has announced its 2024 lineup for September 20-22. The festival will be hosted in a new venue, SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, joined by 90+ bands and a new “Choose Your Own Adventure” experience called RiotLand. Find the full lineup below.
Headliners include hometown band Fall Out Boy, Beck and Pavement. Sunday’s closing act will be a reunion performance by Slayer. NOFX will be performing all three days. Full album plays will be played by The Offspring for Smash, Manchester Orchestra for Cope, and Mastodon for Leviathan.
Full Riot Festival 2024 Line-Up:
Action/Adventure
ALL
Basement
Beach Bunny
Beck
Bright Eyes
Brutus
Buzzcocks
Circle Jerks
Clutch
Cobra Skulls
Codefendants
Cursive
Cypress Hill
D.O.A.
Descendents
Dillinger Four
Doom Scroll
Dr. Dog
Drug Church
Face To Face
Fall Out Boy
Fiddlehead
Games We Play
GEL
Get Dead
GWAR
HEALTH
Heart Attack Man
Home Front
Hot Mulligan
Huge Euge
Jack Kays
Jhariah
L.S.Dunes
Lagwagon
Lamb Of God
Laura Jane Grace + Catbite
Liquid Mike
Lord of the Lost
Loveless
Manchester Orchestra
Mastodon
Nekrogoblikon
New Found Glory
NOFX
Oliver Tree
Pavement
Pennywise
Pixel Grip
Poison The Well
Polaris
Princess Goes
Public Enemy
Rival Sons
Rob Zombie
Saxsquatch
Sincere Engineer
Sir Chloe
Slaughter Beach, Dog
Slayer
Something Corporate
Souls of Mischief
Spiritual Cramp
Spoon
SPRINTS
St. Vincent
State Champs
Strung Out
Sublime
Suicidal Tendencies
Sum 41
Sunami
Sweet Pill
Swingin’ Utters
Taking Back Sunday
The Aces
The Armed
The Chisel
The Dead Milkmen
The Defiant
The Dickies
The Exploited
The Hives
The Lawrence Arms
The Marleys (Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian)
The Mysterines
The Offspring
The Vandals
The Warning
Tierra Whack
Tornillo
Urethane
Verböten
Waxahatchee
Winona Fighter
Zheani
