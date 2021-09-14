 St. Vincent Shares Video for New Song “The Nowhere Inn” From Upcoming Film of the Same Name | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, September 14th, 2021  
Subscribe

St. Vincent Shares Video for New Song “The Nowhere Inn” From Upcoming Film of the Same Name

The Nowhere Inn Soundtrack Due Out September 19 via Loma Vista

Sep 14, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has shared a video for her new song “The Nowhere Inn,” which will be featured in the upcoming mockumentary feature film of the same name. The Nowhere Inn stars Clark alongside Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney, and will be out on September 17 (this Friday) in theatres and on demand via IFC Films. The soundtrack will be released two days later via Loma Vista. Check out the new video, directed by the film’s director, Bill Benz, below.

Earlier this year, Clark shared her latest album as St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home.

(via Stereogum)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent