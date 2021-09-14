News

St. Vincent Shares Video for New Song “The Nowhere Inn” From Upcoming Film of the Same Name The Nowhere Inn Soundtrack Due Out September 19 via Loma Vista





St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has shared a video for her new song “The Nowhere Inn,” which will be featured in the upcoming mockumentary feature film of the same name. The Nowhere Inn stars Clark alongside Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney, and will be out on September 17 (this Friday) in theatres and on demand via IFC Films. The soundtrack will be released two days later via Loma Vista. Check out the new video, directed by the film’s director, Bill Benz, below.

Earlier this year, Clark shared her latest album as St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home.

(via Stereogum)

