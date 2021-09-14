St. Vincent Shares Video for New Song “The Nowhere Inn” From Upcoming Film of the Same Name
The Nowhere Inn Soundtrack Due Out September 19 via Loma Vista
St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has shared a video for her new song “The Nowhere Inn,” which will be featured in the upcoming mockumentary feature film of the same name. The Nowhere Inn stars Clark alongside Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney, and will be out on September 17 (this Friday) in theatres and on demand via IFC Films. The soundtrack will be released two days later via Loma Vista. Check out the new video, directed by the film’s director, Bill Benz, below.
Earlier this year, Clark shared her latest album as St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home.
(via Stereogum)
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: The Album Leaf Debuts Reworked Version of “The MP” (News) — The Album Leaf
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce New Benefit Album, Share Cover of R.E.M.’s “Driver 8” (News) — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Jason Isbell, R.E.M.
- Thao & The Get Down Stay Down Announce “Temple” Reissue, Share Video for Strings Version of “Marrow” (News) — Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
- Ducks Ltd. Share Video for New Song “Under the Lonely Moon” (Feat. The Beths) (News) — Ducks Ltd., The Beths
- Courtney Barnett Shares Surreal Video for “Before You Gotta Go” and Launches Stem Mixer (News) — Courtney Barnett
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.