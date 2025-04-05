News

St. Vincent Shares New Song “DOA” Taken From the Film Death of a Unicorn, In Theaters Today via A24

Photography by David William Baum

St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has shared a new song, “DOA.” It is featured in the new A24 film Death of a Unicorn, which hits theaters today. Listen below, followed by St. Vincent’s upcoming tour dates.

Death of a Unicorn stars Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, and Richard E. Grant. It was written and directed by Alex Scharfman.

St. Vincent released a new album, All Born Screaming, last year via Virgin Music Group. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2024. All Born Screaming followed 2021’s Daddy’s Home and MASSEDUCTION (which made it to #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2017 list).

St. Vincent Tour Dates:

03-29 Bogotá, Colombia - Estéreo Picnic

03-31 Zapopan, Mexico - C4 Concert House ^

04-02 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros *

04-03 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros *

04-04 Monterrey, Mexico - Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025

04-06 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum +

04-07 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater +

04-08 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall +

04-10 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater !

04-11 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle !

04-12 Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion !

04-13 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE !

04-15 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena #

04-17 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center #

04-18 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall +

05-16 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom $

05-17 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

05-27 Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican ~

05-29 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio Obras ~

05-31 São Paulo, Brazil - Popload Festival

06-21 Lido di Camaiore, Italy - La Prima Estate

06-23 Udine, Italy - Castello di Udine

06-24 Vienna, Austria - Globe Wien

06-25 Zagreb, Crotia - INmusic Festival

06-26 Budapest, Hungary - House of Music Hungary

06-28 Birmingham, England - O2 Institute Birmingham

06-29 Somerset, England - Glastonbury

06-30 Bournemouth, England - O2 Academy Bournemouth

07-04 Gdynia, Poland - Open’er Festival

07-05 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

07-07 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

07-08 Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

07-10 Barcelona, Spain - Cruïlla Festival 2025

07-11 Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive

07-12 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

07-14 Prague, Czech Republic - Archa+

07-15 Gent, Belgium - Gent Jazz Festival

07-16 London, England - Somerset House

07-18 Boston, MA - Fenway Park ÷?

07-19 Portland, ME - State Theatre ≤

08-28 Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom §

08-29 Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame §

08-30 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ÷«

^ with Descartes a Kant

* with Olivia Rodrigo

+ with Glass Beams

! with Wallice

# with Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

$ with Black Country, New Road

~ with Kim Gordon

÷ with The Lumineers

? with Hippo Campus

≤ with Hello Mary

§ with Gustaf

« with Lake Street Dive

