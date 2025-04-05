St. Vincent Shares New Song “DOA”
Taken From the Film Death of a Unicorn, In Theaters Today via A24
Mar 28, 2025 Photography by David William Baum
St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has shared a new song, “DOA.” It is featured in the new A24 film Death of a Unicorn, which hits theaters today. Listen below, followed by St. Vincent’s upcoming tour dates.
Death of a Unicorn stars Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, and Richard E. Grant. It was written and directed by Alex Scharfman.
St. Vincent released a new album, All Born Screaming, last year via Virgin Music Group. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2024. All Born Screaming followed 2021’s Daddy’s Home and MASSEDUCTION (which made it to #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2017 list).
St. Vincent Tour Dates:
03-29 Bogotá, Colombia - Estéreo Picnic
03-31 Zapopan, Mexico - C4 Concert House ^
04-02 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros *
04-03 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros *
04-04 Monterrey, Mexico - Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025
04-06 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum +
04-07 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater +
04-08 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall +
04-10 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater !
04-11 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle !
04-12 Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion !
04-13 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE !
04-15 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena #
04-17 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center #
04-18 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall +
05-16 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom $
05-17 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party
05-27 Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican ~
05-29 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio Obras ~
05-31 São Paulo, Brazil - Popload Festival
06-21 Lido di Camaiore, Italy - La Prima Estate
06-23 Udine, Italy - Castello di Udine
06-24 Vienna, Austria - Globe Wien
06-25 Zagreb, Crotia - INmusic Festival
06-26 Budapest, Hungary - House of Music Hungary
06-28 Birmingham, England - O2 Institute Birmingham
06-29 Somerset, England - Glastonbury
06-30 Bournemouth, England - O2 Academy Bournemouth
07-04 Gdynia, Poland - Open’er Festival
07-05 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
07-07 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
07-08 Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
07-10 Barcelona, Spain - Cruïlla Festival 2025
07-11 Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive
07-12 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
07-14 Prague, Czech Republic - Archa+
07-15 Gent, Belgium - Gent Jazz Festival
07-16 London, England - Somerset House
07-18 Boston, MA - Fenway Park ÷?
07-19 Portland, ME - State Theatre ≤
08-28 Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom §
08-29 Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame §
08-30 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ÷«
^ with Descartes a Kant
* with Olivia Rodrigo
+ with Glass Beams
! with Wallice
# with Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
$ with Black Country, New Road
~ with Kim Gordon
÷ with The Lumineers
? with Hippo Campus
≤ with Hello Mary
§ with Gustaf
« with Lake Street Dive
