Stereolab Announce First New Album in 15 Years, Share Video for New Song “Aerial Troubles”
Instant Holograms on Metal Film Due Out May 23 via Duophonic UHF Disks / Warp
Apr 08, 2025 Photography by Joe Dilworth
Stereolab have announced Instant Holograms on Metal Film, their first new album in 15 years, and shared its first single, “Aerial Troubles,” via a music video. Instant Holograms on Metal Film is due out May 23 via Duophonic UHF Disks and Warp. Laurent Askienazy directed the “Aerial Troubles” video. Watch it below, followed by the album details and the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Stereolab’s last studio album was 2010’s Not Music, although despite an indefinite hiatus the band has remained active since then reissuing older albums and since 2019 they have been touring. The band is led by founding members Laetitia Sadier and Tim Gane and also includes Andy Ramsay, Joseph Watson, and Xavier Muñoz Guimera. Instant Holograms on Metal Film also features Cooper Crain, Rob Frye, Ben LaMar Gay, Ric Elsworth, Holger Zapf, Marie Merlet, and Molly Read.
Instant Holograms on Metal Film was teased with an “Aerial Troubles” 7-inch being mailed to select fans (with an instrumental version of the song on the B-side). Cryptic posters featuring a Stereolab word search also appeared in some major cities.
Sadier released a new solo album, Rooting For Love, in 2024 via Drag City.
In 2021, Sadier guested on Jarvis Cocker’s cover of Dalida’s 1973 duet with Alain Delon, “Paroles, Paroles.” It was featured on Cocker’s album, Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top, which was a companion piece to Wes Anderson’s film, The French Dispatch.
Also read our 2014 interview with Sadier or our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.
Instant Holograms On Metal Film Tracklist:
01 Mystical Plosives
02 Aerial Troubles
03 Melodie Is a Wound
04 Immortal Hands
05 Vermona F Transistor
06 Le Coeur et la Force
07 Electrified Teenybop!
08 Transmuted Matter
09 Esemplastic Creeping Eruption
10 If You Remember I Forgot How to Dream Pt. 1
11 Flashes From Everywhere
12 Colour Television
13 If You Remember I Forgot How to Dream Pt. 2
Stereolab Tour Dates:
Europe Dates:
+ = Astrobal
* = TBC
5/24 - Dover, UK @ The Booking Hall *
5/25 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Les Nuits Botanique
5/26 - Köln, DE @ Gloria
5/28 - Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan
5/29 - Berlin, DE @ Huxley Neue Welt
5/30 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
5/31 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
6/1 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
6/3 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux +
6/4 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon +
6/5 - Bordeaux, FR @ Barbey +
6/6 - Barcelona, ESP @ Primavera Sound +
6/7 - Madrid, ESP @ Teatro Eslava +
6/9 - Grenoble, FR @ La Belle Electrique +
6/10 - Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto le Stelle
6/11 - Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus +
6/12 - Munich, DE @ Hansa 36 +
6/14 - Zagreb, CR @ Tvornica Kulture +
6/15 - Budapest, HU @ A38 Ship +
6/16 - Vienna, AU @ WUK +
6/17 - Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory +
6/19 - Schorndorf, DE - Manufaktur +
6/20 - Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier +
7/11 - Cagliari, SD, IT @ Siren Festival
North American Dates:
+ = Memorials
@ = Dorothea Paas & Bitchin’ Bajas / Natural Information Society
* = Bitchin’ Bajas
^ = TBC
9/13 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl +
9/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse +
9/16 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell +
9/18 - New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre +
9/19 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre +
9/20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel +
9/21 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom SOLD OUT +
9/23 - Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre +
9/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer SOLD OUT +
9/26 - Boston, MA @ Royale +
9/27 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre +
10/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT +
10/2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel @
10/3 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground SOLD OUT @
10/4 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield SOLD OUT @
10/6 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT @
10/7 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall @
10/8 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron @
10/9 - Chicago, IL @ Metro SOLD OUT @
10/10 - Chicago, IL @ Metro SOLD OUT
10/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue @
10/12 - Iowa City, IA @ Hancher Auditorium at the Englert Theatre @
10/14 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre @
10/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *
10/18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT *
10/19 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*
10/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom SOLD OUT *
10/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom ^
10/24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre SOLD OUT *
10/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether SOLD OUT *
10/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether SOLD OUT ^
10/28 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *
10/30 - Marfa, TX @ The Capri SOLD OUT *
10/31 - Austin, TX @ TBC
11/1 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
11/2 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre *
Latin American Dates:
11/4 - Buenos Aires, ARG @ Complejo Art Media
11/7 - Santiago, CHI @ Fauna Primaversa
11/9 - São Paulo, BRA @ Balaclava Festival
11/12 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks! SOLD OUT
11/13 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!
UK Dates:
12/5 - Brighton, UK @ Corn Exchange
12/6 - London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall SOLD OUT
12/8 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
12/9 - Leeds, UK @ Project House
12/11 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
12/12 - Wolverhampton, UK @ University of Wolverhampton at the Wulfrun Hall
12/13 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy
12/14 - London, UK @ Brixton Electric
