Stereolab Announce First New Album in 15 Years, Share Video for New Song “Aerial Troubles” Instant Holograms on Metal Film Due Out May 23 via Duophonic UHF Disks / Warp

Photography by Joe Dilworth

Stereolab have announced Instant Holograms on Metal Film, their first new album in 15 years, and shared its first single, “Aerial Troubles,” via a music video. Instant Holograms on Metal Film is due out May 23 via Duophonic UHF Disks and Warp. Laurent Askienazy directed the “Aerial Troubles” video. Watch it below, followed by the album details and the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Stereolab’s last studio album was 2010’s Not Music, although despite an indefinite hiatus the band has remained active since then reissuing older albums and since 2019 they have been touring. The band is led by founding members Laetitia Sadier and Tim Gane and also includes Andy Ramsay, Joseph Watson, and Xavier Muñoz Guimera. Instant Holograms on Metal Film also features Cooper Crain, Rob Frye, Ben LaMar Gay, Ric Elsworth, Holger Zapf, Marie Merlet, and Molly Read.

Instant Holograms on Metal Film was teased with an “Aerial Troubles” 7-inch being mailed to select fans (with an instrumental version of the song on the B-side). Cryptic posters featuring a Stereolab word search also appeared in some major cities.

Sadier released a new solo album, Rooting For Love, in 2024 via Drag City.

In 2021, Sadier guested on Jarvis Cocker’s cover of Dalida’s 1973 duet with Alain Delon, “Paroles, Paroles.” It was featured on Cocker’s album, Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top, which was a companion piece to Wes Anderson’s film, The French Dispatch.

Also read our 2014 interview with Sadier or our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.

Instant Holograms On Metal Film Tracklist:

01 Mystical Plosives

02 Aerial Troubles

03 Melodie Is a Wound

04 Immortal Hands

05 Vermona F Transistor

06 Le Coeur et la Force

07 Electrified Teenybop!

08 Transmuted Matter

09 Esemplastic Creeping Eruption

10 If You Remember I Forgot How to Dream Pt. 1

11 Flashes From Everywhere

12 Colour Television

13 If You Remember I Forgot How to Dream Pt. 2

Stereolab Tour Dates:

Europe Dates:

+ = Astrobal

* = TBC

5/24 - Dover, UK @ The Booking Hall *

5/25 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Les Nuits Botanique

5/26 - Köln, DE @ Gloria

5/28 - Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan

5/29 - Berlin, DE @ Huxley Neue Welt

5/30 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

5/31 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

6/1 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

6/3 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux +

6/4 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon +

6/5 - Bordeaux, FR @ Barbey +

6/6 - Barcelona, ESP @ Primavera Sound +

6/7 - Madrid, ESP @ Teatro Eslava +

6/9 - Grenoble, FR @ La Belle Electrique +

6/10 - Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto le Stelle

6/11 - Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus +

6/12 - Munich, DE @ Hansa 36 +

6/14 - Zagreb, CR @ Tvornica Kulture +

6/15 - Budapest, HU @ A38 Ship +

6/16 - Vienna, AU @ WUK +

6/17 - Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory +

6/19 - Schorndorf, DE - Manufaktur +

6/20 - Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier +

7/11 - Cagliari, SD, IT @ Siren Festival

North American Dates:

+ = Memorials

@ = Dorothea Paas & Bitchin’ Bajas / Natural Information Society

* = Bitchin’ Bajas

^ = TBC

9/13 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl +

9/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse +

9/16 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell +

9/18 - New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre +

9/19 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre +

9/20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel +

9/21 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom SOLD OUT +

9/23 - Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre +

9/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer SOLD OUT +

9/26 - Boston, MA @ Royale +

9/27 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre +

10/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT +

10/2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel @

10/3 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground SOLD OUT @

10/4 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield SOLD OUT @

10/6 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT @

10/7 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall @

10/8 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron @

10/9 - Chicago, IL @ Metro SOLD OUT @

10/10 - Chicago, IL @ Metro SOLD OUT

10/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue @

10/12 - Iowa City, IA @ Hancher Auditorium at the Englert Theatre @

10/14 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre @

10/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

10/18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT *

10/19 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

10/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom SOLD OUT *

10/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom ^

10/24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre SOLD OUT *

10/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether SOLD OUT *

10/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether SOLD OUT ^

10/28 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

10/30 - Marfa, TX @ The Capri SOLD OUT *

10/31 - Austin, TX @ TBC

11/1 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

11/2 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre *

Latin American Dates:



11/4 - Buenos Aires, ARG @ Complejo Art Media

11/7 - Santiago, CHI @ Fauna Primaversa

11/9 - São Paulo, BRA @ Balaclava Festival

11/12 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks! SOLD OUT

11/13 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!

UK Dates:

12/5 - Brighton, UK @ Corn Exchange

12/6 - London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall SOLD OUT

12/8 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

12/9 - Leeds, UK @ Project House

12/11 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

12/12 - Wolverhampton, UK @ University of Wolverhampton at the Wulfrun Hall

12/13 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

12/14 - London, UK @ Brixton Electric

