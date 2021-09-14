News

Still Corners Share New Single “Heavy Days,” Announce 2022 US Tour and Rescheduled EU Dates “Heavy Days” Out Now via Wrecking Light

Photography by Bernard Bur



Still Corners have shared a new single titled “Heavy Days.” The duo has also announced a new 2022 US tour in tandem with a set of rescheduled Europe dates. Check out the new song and list of tour dates below.

Frontwoman Tessa Murray talks about the new song in a press release, stating: “Sometimes it all feels like too much, there’s a lot to take in reading the news all the time. We wanted to write a reminder to put the phone down now and again and get out there and live life to the fullest while you can.”

The band’s most recent album, The Last Exit, came out earlier this year on their own Wrecking Light label.

Still Corners Tour Dates:

US:

05/18/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/19/2022 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

5/20/2022 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

5/21/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

5/22/2022 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

5/26/2022 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Arts Co

5/27/2022 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

5/30/2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

5/31/2022 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

6/1/2022 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

6/2/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

6/3/2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Great Northern

6/5/2022 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

6/6/2022 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

6/8/2022 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

6/9/2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

6/11/2022 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

6/14/2022 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

6/16/2022 – New York, NY @ LPR

6/17/2022 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

6/18/2022 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

EU:

4/2/2022 – Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

4/4/2022 – Lille, France @ L’Aeronef

4/5/2022 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

4/6/2022 – Sint-Niklaas, Belgium @ De Casino

4/7/2022 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Q-Factory

4/10/2022 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

4/11/2022 – Hamburg, Germany @ Grünspan

4/12/2022 – Köln, Germany @ Gebäude9

4/13/2022 – Berlin, Germany @ Heimathafen

4/14/2022 – Leipzig, Germany @ UT Connwitz

4/15/2022 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Meetfactory

4/16/2022 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex Café

4/18/2022 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Boogaloo

4/19/2022 – Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Šiška

4/20/2022 – Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

4/25/2022 – Dublin, Ireland @ Pepper Canister Church

4/26/2022 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Stereo

4/27/2022 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ The Brudenell Social Club

4/28/2022 –Manchester, United Kingdom @ YES

4/29/2022 – London, United Kingdom @ EartH Theatre

