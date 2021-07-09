News

Strand of Oaks Announces New Album, Shares New Song "Galacticana" In Heaven Due Out October 1 on Galacticana Records via Thirty Tigers

Photography by Merrick Ales



Strand of Oaks (the project of Timothy Showalter) has announced a new album, In Heaven, and shared its first single, “Galacticana.” He’s also announced some tour dates. In Heaven is due out on October 1 on Showalter’s own Galacticana Records via Thirty Tigers. Check out “Galacticana” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.

In Heaven is the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Eraserland, which came out via Dead Oceans and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2019. The majority of My Morning Jacket (Carl Broemel, Bo Koster, Patrick Hallahan, and Tom Blankenship) backed up Showalter on Eraserland.

In Heaven was recorded with Kevin Ratterman (who also played drums on it) at Invisible Creature in Los Angeles, in October 2020. My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel and Bo Koster returned on guitars and keyboards respectively. Cedric LeMoyne (Alanis Morrissette, Remy Zero) played bass, with Scott Moore on violin. James Iha of The Smashing Pumpkins guests on one song, contributing vocals and guitar to “Easter.”

It is the first Strand of Oaks album since Showalter moved to Austin and since he got sober.

Showalter had this to say in a press release: “In Heaven was created with so much love and my greatest hope is that it connects with people and provides a momentary space for reflection, joy, catharsis and whatever else someone might be looking for in their life. Music is magic and I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I’m allowed to share it.”

In Heaven Tracklist:

1. Galacticana

2. Easter

3. Hurry

4. Horses At Night

5. Somewhere in Chicago

6. Jimi & Stan

7. Sunbathers

8. Carbon

9. Sister Saturn

10. Slipstream

11. Under Heaven

Strand of Oaks Tour Dates:

October 11—Boston, MA

October 12—Washington, DC

October 13—Philadelphia, PA

October 15—Holyoke, MA

October 16—Hamden, CT

October 18—Brooklyn, NY

October 19—Buffalo, NY

October 20—Detroit, MI

October 22—Cleveland, OH

October 23—Columbus, OH

October 24—Indianapolis, IN

October 26—Kansas City, MO

October 27—Denver, CO

October 29—Boise, ID

October 31—Seattle, WA

November 1—Portland, OR

November 3—Oakland, CA

November 4—Los Angeles, CA

November 6—San Diego, CA

November 8—Phoenix, AZ

November 10—Dallas, TX

November 11—Houston, TX

November 12—Austin, TX

November 15—Tampa, FL

November 16—Atlanta, GA

November 17—Nashville, TN

November 19—Carrboro, NC



(Venue and ticket information to be announced soon, additional dates to be added.)

