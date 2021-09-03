News

Strand of Oaks Shares New Ode to John Prine – “Somewhere in Chicago” In Heaven Due Out October 1 on Galacticana Records via Thirty Tigers

Photography by Merrick Ales



Strand of Oaks (the project of Timothy Showalter) is releasing a new album, In Heaven, on October 1 on Showalter’s own Galacticana Records via Thirty Tigers. Now he has shared its third single, “Somewhere in Chicago,” which is an ode to the late singer/songwriter John Prine, who died last year due to COVID-19. Listen below, followed by Strand of Oaks’ upcoming tour dates, which were recently solidified.

Showalter had this to say about the new single in a press release: “My ode to the late John Prine and the midwestern ethos he so perfectly embodied. The song dreams of the great city of Chicago where John can forever and happily wander.”

Upon the announcement of In Heaven, Showalter shared its first single, “Galacticana,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Jimi & Stan,” which also showed up on Songs of the Week.

In Heaven is the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Eraserland, which came out via Dead Oceans and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2019. The majority of My Morning Jacket (Carl Broemel, Bo Koster, Patrick Hallahan, and Tom Blankenship) backed up Showalter on Eraserland.

In Heaven was recorded with Kevin Ratterman (who also played drums on it) at Invisible Creature in Los Angeles, in October 2020. My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel and Bo Koster returned on guitars and keyboards respectively. Cedric LeMoyne (Alanis Morrissette, Remy Zero) played bass, with Scott Moore on violin. James Iha of The Smashing Pumpkins guests on one song, contributing vocals and guitar to “Easter.”

It is the first Strand of Oaks album since Showalter moved to Austin and since he got sober.

Showalter had this to say in a previous press release: “In Heaven was created with so much love and my greatest hope is that it connects with people and provides a momentary space for reflection, joy, catharsis and whatever else someone might be looking for in their life. Music is magic and I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I’m allowed to share it.”

Read our 2019 My Firsts interview with Strand of Oaks.

Read our 2019 interview with Strand of Oaks on Easerland.

Read our 2020 COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Strand of Oaks.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Strand of Oaks.

Strand of Oaks Tour Dates:

October 11—Boston, MA—The Sinclair*

October 12—Washington, DC—Miracle Theater*

October 13—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer*

October 15—Holyoke, MA—Gateway City Arts*

October 16—Hamden, CT—Space Ballroom*

October 18—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg*

October 19—Buffalo, NY—Mohawk Place*

October 20—Detroit, MI—Loving Touch*

October 22—Cleveland, OH—Grog Shop*

October 23—Columbus, OH—Ace of Cups*

October 24—Indianapolis, IN—HiFi*

October 26—Kansas City, MO—Record Bar*

October 27—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater*

October 29—Boise, ID—The Olympic*

October 31—Seattle, WA—The Showbox*

November 1—Portland, OR—Mississippi Studios*

November 3—Oakland, CA—Starline Social Club*

November 4—Los Angeles, CA—Lodge Room*

November 6—San Diego, CA—Soda Bar*

November 8—Phoenix, AZ—Rebel Lounge*

November 10—Dallas, TX—Club Dada*

November 11—Houston, TX—White Oak Upstairs*

November 12—Austin, TX—Mohawk*

November 15—Tampa, FL—Crowbar*

November 16—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West*

November 17—Nashville, TN—Mercy Lounge*

November 19—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle Back Room*

November 20—Charlottesville, VA—The Southern*

November 21—Wilkes-Barre, PA—Chandelier Lobby*

*with special guest The Still Tide

