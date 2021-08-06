News

Strand of Oaks Shares New Song “Jimi & Stan” In Heaven Due Out October 1 on Galacticana Records via Thirty Tigers

Photography by Merrick Ales



Strand of Oaks (the project of Timothy Showalter) has shared a new song titled “Jimi & Stan.” It is the latest offering from his forthcoming album In Heaven, due out October 1 on Galacticana Records via Thirty Tigers. Listen below.

“Jimi & Stan,” like other songs on In Heaven, deals with grief and the loss of a loved one. Showalter explains in a press release the meaning behind the song: “My sweetest buddy/cat Stan sadly passed away. And the only way I could describe my love for him was imagining Stan and Jimi Hendrix hanging out in heaven together smiling and going to shows and having the best time.”

Upon the announcement of In Heaven, Showalter shared the song “Galacticana,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. His previous album, Eraserland, came out in 2019 and was #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.

