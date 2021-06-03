News

Stranger Things - Vol. 1 & 2 Anniversary Edition Vinyl LPs Arriving on June 16 Lakeshore Records and Netflix releasing variant soundtrack reissues for their fifth anniversary





In a few weeks, Lakeshore Records and Netflix will re-release Stranger Things - Vols. 1 & 2 in brand new Anniversary Editions, marking five years since the initial release of Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein’s now-classic soundtrack for the hit streaming series. This will be the first-ever repress in a new variant: each double LP will be pressed on blue glitter “Star Field” vinyl, and include deluxe gatefold packaging, liners, a set of studio cards, and a poster. Both will arrive on June 16.

We’re pumped to debut the first glimpse at these upcoming releases below. You can pre-order Volume 1 at this link, and Volume 2 at this link. (Scroll down to see a close-up of the “Star Field” vinyl.)



Stranger Things cast member David Harbour recently let it slip on Jimmy Kimmel Live that the series’ highly-anticipated fourth season is on schedule to wrap up shooting this summer. This means we still probably won’t see it for a while, but it’s coming!

To help tide you over, you can listen to Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein’s Stranger Things Vol. 1 score below. The two also release music as members of the Austin, Texas band S U R V I V E—which, if you love the retro synth tones of their Stranger Things work, you’ll totally dig. You can also read our interview with the duo about their score for the miniseries Butterfly.

(lakeshorerecords.com)