Sunday (1994) Release New Single “Rain” And New EP Devotion

Photography by Sunday (1994)

Sunday (1994) has unveiled details of their eagerly awaited sophomore EP, Devotion, which will be released on May 9th via RCA. Pre-save it here.

The band reveal “We are thrilled to unveil Devotion, our second EP, a fevered companion to our first. Each song converses, conspires, or continues the story of one that came before. We won’t tell you which; discovery is far more divine. Call it a psalm for the disenchanted. Or… an EP. Whatever you prefer.”

Alongside the announcement, the band has shared “Rain” the second single from the upcoming release. The track opens with the sound of an echoing church choir, setting the tone for a song of worship - not to God, but to a lover. Driven by melodic bass, distorted guitar, and the band’s distinctive shimmering instrumentation, ‘Rain’ offers a dreamy yet haunting soundscape that perfectly complements the clever lyricism for which band members and songwriting duo Lee Newell and Paige Turner have become known.

Of the track, Sunday (1994) shared: “A devotion so deep it borders on doom, where love clings to the wreckage of crime and consequence. If fate demands suffering, then let it be shared; whether in a lover’s arms or behind prison bars.”



