News

All





Sunday (1994) Returns with New Single “TV Car Chase” And News Of A Deluxe EP

Photography by Press Shot

Sunday (1994) are back with a new single, “TV Car Chase,” ahead of their extended deluxe EP coming out on September 6th. The band’s self-titled EP, which launched in May, quickly attracted a growing fanbase, following a string of successful singles that resonated with listeners on both sides of the Atlantic.



“TV Car Chase” blends the band’s signature sound with themes of hopeless romanticism. Lyrics such as “It’s gonna take more than nuclear war to tear me away from you” and addressing mental health issues with lines like “I swallowed SSRI need you,” demonstrate the band’s propensity for dark humor and finding light in the dark. With retro vocal samples and singer Paige Turner’s mellifluous vocals gliding over Lee Newell’s distinctive distorted guitar, Sunday (1994) continues to develop their unique sound.

The band described the track as “a snapshot into the living room of two people who are surviving their own mental war. Something as small as sitting on the couch together can heal so much.”



Read our recent interview with the band HERE.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.