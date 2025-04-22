News

All





Sunflower Bean Release “There’s a Part I Can’t Get Back” Ahead of their fourth album Mortal Primetime This Friday

Photography by Lulu Syracuse

New York indie rock trio Sunflower Bean share a powerful final preview track, “There’s a Part I Can’t Get Back,” from their forthcoming album Mortal Primetime, which is scheduled for release this Friday, April 25th, via Lucky Number.

The band—composed of Julia Cumming (vocals, bass), Nick Kivlen (vocals, guitar), and Olive Faber (drums)—has just shared a powerful final preview track from the album titled “There’s a Part I Can’t Get Back.” This emotionally charged song addresses Cumming’s personal experiences with grooming, featuring direct and intentional lyrics that confront lasting trauma.

Cumming explains of the track: ”This song is about the lasting scars of grooming—the parts of yourself that are stolen and the anger you carry because of it. It came to me in such a raw and direct way, there was no second-guessing or wondering how I felt. I didn’t want to write a song about being healed, I wanted to be angry about needing to heal at all. The line, ‘If I die before I wake, I pray the Lord lets me get even first,’ is important because it captures the intensity of these feelings and how they go beyond logic. I am confronting the pain and the questions that will never be answered.”



Tour dates

4/25 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade

4/30 – Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (Disco Room)

5/1 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

5/2 – Liverpool, UK @ Baltic

5/3 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

5/4 – Brighton, UK @ Resident

5/15 - Troy, NY @ No Fun *

5/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *

5/17 - Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts *

5/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

5/23 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis #

5/24 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings #

5/25 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy #

5/27 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man Records #

5/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl #

5/30 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves #

5/31 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom #

6/01 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs #

6/04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

6/05 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

6/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room #

6/07 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #

6/9 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

6/10 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s #

6/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

6/13 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast #

6/14 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

6/17 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry #

6/19 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

6/20 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

6/21 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

* with Laveda

# with Gift

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.