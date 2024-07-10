News

Sunset Rubdown Announce First New Album in 15 Years and Share New Song “Reappearing Rat” Always Happy to Explode Due Out September 20 on Pronounced Kroog

Returning from a 15 year hiatus, Sunset Rubdown have announced their first new album in 15 years, Always Happy To Explode, which is due for release on September 20 with Spencer Krug’s own label, Pronounced Kroog. Today, they shared the lead track “Reappearing Rat.” Find their North America tour dates and the Derek Janzen-directed music video below.

Guitarist and lead vocalist, Spencer Krug had this to say in a press release on their new track: “A kind of irresponsible and lazy surrender to the notion that we’re all just stuck with ourselves, this song is for those times you think ‘Why won’t that person just leave?,’ only to realize you’re referring to yourself. For better or worse, we live in our brains. Apparently so does the rat.”

On the recording, Krug is joined by Camilla Wynne (keyboard, omnichord, and vocals), Nick Merz (bass), and Jordan Robson-Cramer (Drums). Jordan Koop produced and engineered in the studio called The Noise Floor.

Montreal’s Sunset Rubdown started as a solo project by Krug in 2005. He was soon joined by Wynne, Robson-Cramer, and Michael Doerkson (who is no longer in the current lineup). They have become a Canadian art rock group. Always Happy to Explode will follow their acclaimed Shut Up I am Dreaming (2006) and Dragonslayer (2008).

Spencer Krug is also part of Wolf Parade, who released Thin Mind, in 2019.

Sunset Rubdown Tour Dates:

10/10/24 Thu Vancouver BC Rickshaw Theatre

10/11/24 Fri Seattle WA Crocodile

10/12/24 Sat Portland OR Wonder Ballroom

10/14/24 Mon San Francisco CA Bimbo’s

10/15/24 Tue Los Angeles CA Teragram Ballroom

10/16/24 Wed Tucson AZ 191 Toole

10/18/24 Fri Austin TX The Parish

10/19/24 Sat Dallas TX Club Dada

10/20/24 Sun Baton Rouge LA Chelsea’s

10/21/24 Mon Atlanta GA Terminal West

10/22/24 Tue Durham NC Motorco Music Hall

10/23/24 Wed Washington DC Black Cat

10/24/24 Thu Philadelphia PA First Unitarian Church

10/25/24 Fri Catskills NY Glen Falls House

10/26/24 Sat Northampton MA Iron Horse Music Hall

10/27/24 Sun New York NY Irving Plaza

10/29/24 Tue Montreal QC La Tulipe

10/30/24 Wed Toronto ON Concert Hall

