Super Furry Animals Announce “Rings Around the World” Reissue; Share Paul McCartney Celery Track Rings Around the World 20th Anniversary Reissue Due Out September 3 via BMG

Photography by Frederike Helwig



Beloved Welsh band Super Furry Animals have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their acclaimed 2001 album Rings Around the World and shared one of its bonus tracks, the raw audio of Paul McCartney chewing celery and carrots. The reissue will be available on vinyl, a single CD, and 3-CD set featuring B-sides, demos, remixes, and unreleased tracks. It’s due out September 3 via BMG. Check out the tracklist below.

McCartney was asked to the contribute to the album’s “Receptacle For the Respectable” and in reference to when he “played” celery on The Beach Boys’ 1967 song “Vegetables” he sent them a track of him chewing celery and carrots, which was then worked into the song.

The band’s keyboardist Cian Ciarán further explains in a press release: “He was going to come to the studio and then decided not to for some reason. So, we sent him stereo backing tracks so he could keep time, then he sent the tape back with a message that started with a really dodgy Welsh accent. Then he goes ‘I hope you like it’ – the next thing you know you just hear this chewing sound!”

Now for the first time McCartney’s original chewing submission has been shared. Listen to it below.

The album was remastered by Donal Whelan at Hafod Mastering in the Vale of Glamorgan. The band’s curatorial collaborator, Kliph Scurlock, helped find all the bonus tracks. All physical versions of the reissue will be out September 3, but the digital version will be split into two installments, the first on September 3 and the second on September 24.

Rings Around the World was also released on DVD as a visual album, with separate videos for every song on the album. Alas, the DVD doesn’t seem to be included in the reissue (a Blu-ray release would’ve been nice).

Super Furry Animals also features Huw Bunford, Daf Ieuan, Guto Pryce, and Gruff Rhys.

Rhys has had a prolific solo career in the last decade or so and released a new solo album, Seeking New Gods, in May via Rough Trade.

Rings Around the World 2021 Remaster Reissue Tracklist:

2 x 180g Vinyl



A1. Alternate Route To Vulcan Street

A2. Sidewalk Serfer Girl

A3. (Drawing) Rings Around The World



B1. It’s Not The End Of The World?

B2. Receptacle For The Respectable

B3. Touch Sensitive

B4. Shoot Doris Day



C1. Miniature

C2. No Sympathy

C3. Juxtapozed With U



D1. Presidential Suite

D2. Run! Christian, Run!

D3. Fragile Happiness



1 x CD Edition



Rings Around The World – Original Album, 2021 Remaster



3 x CD Edition



Disc 1



1. Alternate Route To Vulcan Street

2. Sidewalk Serfer Girl

3. (Drawing) Rings Around The World

4. It’s Not The End Of The World?

5. Receptacle For The Respectable

6. Touch Sensitive

7. Shoot Doris Day

8. Miniature

9. No Sympathy

10. Juxtapozed With U

11. Presidential Suite

12. Run! Christian, Run!

13. Fragile Happiness



B-Sides



14. Tradewinds

15. The Roman Road

16. Happiness Is A Worn Pun

17. Patience

18. Edam Anchorman

19. All The Shit U Do



Disc 2:



B-Sides Continued



1. Gypsy Space Muffin



Unfinished Outtakes from LP Sessions



2. John Spex*

3. Miami Vice*

4. Sanitised (Rough Mix)*

5. Chihuahua (Unfinished, Rough Mix)*



Demos 1998 – 2000



6. (Drawing) Rings Around The World #1*

7. (Drawing) Rings Around The World #2*

8. (Drawing) Rings Around The World #3*

9. No Sympathy*

10. Tradewinds*

11. Receptacle For The Respectable #1*

12. Receptacle For The Respectable #2*

13. Happiness Is A Worn Pun*

14. Sidewalk Serfer Girl*

15. Presidential Suite*

16. The Roman Road*

17. Patience #2*

18. Shoot Doris Day*

19. Edam Anchorman*

20. Sanitised*

21. Fragile Happiness*



Disc 3: Remixes



1. Alternate Route To Vulcan Street (Bench Remix)*

2. Sidewalk Serfer Girl (Catatonia Remix)*

3. (Drawing) Rings Around The World (Happy Chapel Remix)*

4. It’s Not The End Of The World? (Force Unknown Remix)*

5. Receptacle For The Respectable (Destructable Mix)*

6. Touch Sensitive (Force Unknown Remix)*

7. Shoot Doris Day (Wauvenfold Remix)*

8. Miniature (Goem Remix)*

9. No Sympathy (Kid 606 Remix)*

10. Juxtapozed With U (SFA Remix)*

11. Presidential Suite (High Llamas Remix)*

12. Run! Christian, Run! (Massimo Remix)*

13. Fragile Happiness (Brave Captain Remix)*



*Previously unreleased

