News

All





Supergrass Announce “In It For the Money” Reissue, Share Unreleased Early Version of “It’s Not You” In It For the Money (Remastered Expanded Edition) Due Out August 27 via BMG





Supergrass, one of the leading lights of the mid-1990s Britpop movement, reunited a couple of years back and have now announced a massive reissue of their 1997-released sophomore album, In It For the Money, and shared a video for one of its bonus tracks, a previously unreleased early version of “It’s Not You.” In It For the Money (Remastered Expanded Edition) is due out August 27 via BMG. The 3-CD set includes a bonus disc of B-sides, demos, early versions, and previously unreleased tracks, along with a third disc of 20 previously unreleased live tracks from the era. The album will also be available on vinyl for the first time since its original release (including in a turquoise version). Check out the early version of “It’s Not You” below, followed by the full tracklist for the reissue, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Supergrass are Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn, Danny Goffey, and Rob Coombes. They originally broke-up in 2010 after releasing six albums: I Should Coco (1995), In It For the Money (1997), Supergrass (1999), Life On Other Planets (2002), Road to Rouen (2005), and Diamond Hoo Ha (2008). But they reformed in 2019 and shared a previously unreleased cover of The Police’s “Next to You.” Then in 2020 they released The Strange Ones 1994-2008, a career-spanning best of box set that included all six of their albums and five previously unreleased tracks, including “Next to You.” The band also played some new shows.

Since Supergrass broke-up its members have engaged in other projects, most notably frontman Gaz Coombes has released three well-received solo albums, the most recent being 2018’s World’s Strongest Man (which was our Album of the Week).

Read our 2017 Artist Survey interview with Gaz Coombes.

Read our 2018 interview with Gaz Coombes on World’s Strongest Man.

In It For the Money (Remastered Expanded Edition) Tracklist:

*Previously Unreleased

CD1: In It For the Money - 2021 Remaster

1. In It For The Money (2021 Remaster)

2. Richard III (2021 Remaster)

3. Tonight (2021 Remaster)

4. Late In The Day (2021 Remaster)

5. G-Song (2021 Remaster)

6. Sun Hits The Sky (2021 Remaster)

7. Going Out (2021 Remaster)

8. It’s Not Me (2021 Remaster)

9. Cheapskate (2021 Remaster)

10. You Can See Me (2021 Remaster)

11. Hollow Little Reign (2021 Remaster)

12. Sometimes I Make You Sad (2021Remaster)



CD2: Research & Development - Studio Extras & B-Sides



1. Susan (AKA Going Out)*

2. Melanie Davis

3. Can’t Dig It (AKA G-Song)*

4. Late In The Day (Demo)*

5. Get Away (AKA Richard III)*

6. Charles II *

7. Sun Hits the Sky (Monitor Mix)*

8. It’s Not Me (Original)*

9. Silver Lining*

10. Cheapskate (Monitor Mix)*

11. In It for the Money (Monitor Mix)*

12. Hollow Little Reign (Güiro Mix)*

13. Tonight (Monitor Mix)*

14. You Can See Me (Demo)*

15. Sometime We’re Really Sad (Edit)*

16. Sometimes I Make You Sad (Guide Vox)*

17. Nothing More’s Gonna Get in My Way

18. We Still Need More (Than Anyone Can Give)

19. Don’t Be Cruel

20. 20ft Halo

21. The Animal



CD3: Product Placement – Live Recordings



1. Going Out (Opera House, Toronto, Sep 11, 95)*

2. Melanie Davis (Lowlands Festival, Netherlands, Aug 25, 96)*

3. G-Song (Rehearsal cassette recording, Jun 18, 95)*

4. Hollow Little Reign (O2 Academy Islington, London, Jun 01, 2004)*

5. In It for the Money (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

6. Cheapskate (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

7. Mansize Rooster (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

8. Richard III (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

9. You Can See Me (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

10. Late in the Day (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

11. Alright (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

12. Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In) (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

13. Lose It (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

14. Sun Hits the Sky (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

15. Going Out (aborted) (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

16. Caught By the Fuzz (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

17. Going Out (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

18. Strange Ones (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

19. Lenny (Rock City, Nottingham, Jan 18, 98)*

20. Sometimes I Make You Sad (Paradiso, Amsterdam, Oct 08, 97)*



LP Version:



A1. In It For The Money (2021 Remaster)

A2. Richard III (2021 Remaster)

A3. Tonight (2021 Remaster)

A4. Late In The Day (2021 Remaster)

A5. G-Song (2021 Remaster)

A6. Sun Hits The Sky (2021 Remaster)

B1. Going Out (2021 Remaster)

B2. It’s Not Me (2021 Remaster)

B3. Cheapskate (2021 Remaster)

B4. You Can See Me (2021 Remaster)

B5. Hollow Little Reign (2021 Remaster)

B6. Sometimes I Make You Sad (2021 Remaster)

Supergrass 2021 UK Tour Dates:

July 24 - Latitude Festival, Southwold

July 25 - Tramlines Festival, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

August 20 - South Facing 2021, Crystal Palace

August 27 - Down The Rabbit Hole, Biddinghuizen

August 28 - Camper Calling, Ragley Hall, Alcester

August 29 - Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

September 19 - Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

December 19 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.