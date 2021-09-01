Suuns Present Video for New Single “The Trilogy”
The Witness Due Out Friday on Joyful Noise
Sep 01, 2021
Photography by Will Lew
Montreal’s Suuns have shared a video for their new single “The Trilogy.” It is the latest offering from their forthcoming album The Witness, which will be out this Friday (September 3) on Joyful Noise. Check out the Antoine Dasseville-directed video for “The Trilogy” below, along with a list of dates for the band’s tour which is set to begin later this month.
Drummer Liam O’Neill states in a press release: “This song best represents the patience that we allowed ourselves on The Witness, our willingness to let things unfold on their own accord without pushing too much. The mandate with ‘The Trilogy’ was to set up a groove that feels good, and then not do anything, which gives the song the endless feeling around which to sing about history and the future, complacency and patience.”
To celebrate the album release, the band will be hosting a Q+A livestream on their YouTube channel tomorrow (September 2).
The band’s previous album, Felt, came out in 2018 on Secretly Canadian.
Sunns Tour Dates:
Sept. 22 - Quebec City, QC @ L’Imperial
Sept. 23 - Alma, QC @ Cafe du Clocher
Sept. 24 - Sherbrooke, QC @ La Petite Boite Noire
Sept. 25 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Rialto (POP Montreal)
Sept. 29 - Saint-Hyacinthe, QC @ Le Zaricot
Oct. 1 - Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw
Oct. 2 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Oct. 23 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
Oct. 24 - London, UK @ Oslo
Oct. 25 - London, UK @ Oslo
Oct. 26 - Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand
Oct. 27 - Manchester, UK @ White Hotel
Oct. 28 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie
Oct. 29 - Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
Oct. 31 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
Nov. 1 - Koln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
Nov. 2 - Berlin, DE @ Lido
Nov. 4 - Copenhagen, DK @ Alice
Nov. 6 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
Nov. 7 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
Nov. 8 - Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie
