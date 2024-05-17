News

Suzy Clue releases her second single “Holy Touch” Plus Cinematic New Video

Photography by Isobel Rae

Emerging artist Suzy Clue has unleashed her latest single the visceral “Holy Touch,” accompanied by a visually striking cinematic music video.



Born in Albania and raised in New York City from the age of eight, Suzy Clue’s musical journey has taken her through the vibrant scenes of New York and South London. Collaborating with artists such as Dan Carey, Attila Anrather, Viji, and Hornet, Suzy has embraced her varied musical and cultural influences, discovering who she is as an artist.



Reflecting on her new release, Suzy shares, “‘Holy Touch’ explores the voices of my inner mind. It’s about the version of myself that sees beyond my mundane life and asks for self-forgiveness.” The song builds with a blend of melodic guitar and bass lines that crescendo into a heavy, grunge-fueled chorus.

The music video, co-directed by Dina Waxman and Suzy Clue and shot by Jason Banker, captures the emotional essence of the song. It depicts Suzy battling her inner thoughts and finding forgiveness and acceptance through a tender kiss.

Clue who is also of a touring member of Viji’s band, came to wider attention in her own right with her shoegaze-informed debut single “Remember Me,”

After spending two years in London and France, Suzy’s return to NYC has been marked by impressive performances, including a sold-out show opening for Porches at Baby’s All Right. She’s continued this momentum with sold-out shows at Baker Falls/Knitting Factory and the Hancock & Baby’s All Right NYE Show.

