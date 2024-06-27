News

All





SXSW Break Ties with U.S. Army Sponsorship In Response to Over 80 Bands Boycotting the Festival This Year

Earlier this year more than 80 bands pulled out of SXSW 2024 to stand in solidarity with Gaza and in protest of the festival’s ties to the defense industry. Now SXSW has announced that they are severing ties with the U.S. Army and weapons manufactures, who will not be sponsors of the 2025 event.

Today, SXSW announced on their website: “After careful consideration, we are revising our sponsorship model. As a result, the U.S. Army, and companies who engage in weapons manufacturing, will not be sponsors of SXSW 2025.”

The first artist to announce they were pulling out of SXSW this year over ties to the U.S. Army was Squirrel Flower, who wrote on Instagram at the time: “I am pulling out specifically because of the fact that SXSW is platforming defense contractors including Raytheon subsidiaries as well as the US Army, a main sponsor of the festival. The IDF has now killed at least 1 in every 75 inhabitants of Gaza, including 12,300 children. The International Court of Justice has ruled that this plausibly amounts to genocide.Genocide profiteers like Raytheon supply weapons to the IDF, paid for by our taxes. A music festival should not include war profiteers. I refuse to be complicit in this and withdraw my art and labor in protest.”

Out of protest, many bands quickly followed Squirrel Flower’s lead and dropped out of SXSW.

In response to the boycotts, Texas governor Greg Abbott wrote on X (aka Twitter): “Bands pull out of SXSW over U.S. Army sponsorship. Bye. Don’t come back. Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA. We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here.”

SXSW pushed back and stated they “fully respected the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech.”

Throughout the year, similar protests against UK festivals sponsored by Barclays bank and their involvement with defense companies have taken place, resulting in their ultimate withdrawal of sponsorship from festivals such as Latitude, Download, and Isle of Wight.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.