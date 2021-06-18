Tachys (Jonas Bjerre of Mew and Tobias Wilner) Share Debut Single “When the World Wakes Up”

News

Jonas Bjerre of Danish trio Mew has teamed up with childhood friend Tobias Wilner for the new project Tachys and have shared their debut single under that name, “When the World Wakes Up.” The song seems to be asking us what we plan to do when the pandemic truly ends. It was shared via a video starring model Karime Bribiesca. Watch it below.

Tobias Wilner is a veteran of various projects, including Blue Foundation, New York United, Ghost Society, and Bichi. Bjerre and Wilner wrote, recorded, and produced “When the World Wakes Up.” Wilner mixed the song, which was mastered by Joe Lambert and is out now via KØN/Positive Elevation.

A press release says “When the World Wakes Up” is “an upbeat pop song with underlying dark tones.” It adds: “The lyrics deal with unexpected twists of fate, both on personal and global scales. With the song Tachys blends the genres of nostalgic shoegaze, synth/chillwave into uplifting dream-pop atmospheres. One can imagine the morning summer light streaming through gossamer curtains, the natural awakening of the world around us gleaming with dew droplets and just—life in general—around us, chirping birds and the feeling of being not-quite-awake but not-quite-asleep either.”

Mew’s last album was 2017’s Visuals.

