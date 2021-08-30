News

Tachys (Jonas Bjerre of Mew and Tobias Wilner) Share Video for New Song "Signify" Single Out Now on KØN/Positive Elevation





Tachys, a new duo featuring Jonas Bjerre of Danish trio Mew and his childhood friend Tobias Wilner, have shared a new song, “Signify,” via a video for the electro-pop single. It is out now via KØN/Positive Elevation. Wilner directed the bloody and cinematic video. Watch it below.

A press release describes the song in more detail: “The song deals with the relentless bombardment of stimulus we experience in our world, what that does to our minds and our calmness, and how we see ourselves. And that serves as kind of a backdrop to a more personal story in the song, of ill-fated decisions and the resulting consequences. The fine line between the dream state and reality can at times be quite grey. Sometimes life can feel like a waking dream, or like a double-dream with a false awakening. The dream only becomes comprehensible given the fuller perspective of life after you wake up, or maybe, the pictures never stop.”

“Signify” follows the band’s debut single, “When the World Wakes Up,” which seemed to be asking us what we plan to do when the pandemic truly ends. It was shared in June via a video starring model Karime Bribiesca and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Tobias Wilner is a veteran of various projects, including Blue Foundation, New York United, Ghost Society, and Bichi. Bjerre and Wilner wrote, recorded, and produced “Signify.” Wilner mixed the song, which was mastered by Joe Lambert.

Mew’s last album was 2017’s Visuals.

Read our 2020 COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with Jonas Bjerre.

Read our 2017 The End interview with Jonas Bjerre.

Read our 2015 print magazine interview with Mew’s Jonas Bjerre. Mew performed at Under the Radar’s SXSW party in 2015. That year they also kept a SXSW diary for us, made a mixtape for us, and wrote a guest blog on a British design TV show.

