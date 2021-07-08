Teleman Announce New Hot Chip-Produced EP, Share Video for New Song “Right As Rain”

News

England’s Teleman have announced Sweet Morning, a new EP produced by Al Doyle and Joe Goddard of Hot Chip, and shared its first single, “Right As Rain,” via a video for it. Sweet Morning is due out November 5 via Moshi Moshi. Check out “Right As Rain” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“It was important just to get some new music out sooner rather than later,” says Teleman singer/guitarist Thomas Sanders in a press release. “Making an EP felt like we could be more spontaneous and try things out without the pressure and expectation surrounding an album release. So it was a more fun experience I’d say.”

Of working with Doyle and Goddard, Sanders says: “They created a super relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere to work in, it was all about experimentation and fun. We’ve been mutual admirer’s of each others’ bands for quite some time so it seemed to us like a really good pairing.”

Sweet Morning is the follow-up to 2016’s sophomore album, Brilliant Sanity. Since then keyboardist Jonny Sanders has left the band to focus on his film and design work, but they are still on good terms (he directed the “Right As Rain” video). That leaves them as a trio, with Peter Cattermoul and Hiro Amamiya. “The fact we’ve lost a member forced us to be a bit more flexible and open about how we approach playing the songs,” says Sanders. “You have to try and turn events like this around and make them work for not against you.”

Of “Right As Rain,” Sanders says: “I felt especially over lockdown like life was becoming an endless series of little vignettes of short lived moments of pleasure punctuating a weird void. I think quite a few other people felt the same way and I hope people can relate to it.”

Read our 2013 interview with Teleman.

Sweet Morning EP Tracklist:

1. Right As Rain

2. Sweet Morning

3. Free Bird

4. Simple Like Us

5. Storm Chasing

Teleman UK Tour Dates:

October 2021:

10 - Birmingham, Castle & Falcon

11 - Manchester, Academy 2

12 - Glasgow, St Luke’s

14 - Liverpool, Arts Club

15 - Newcastle, St. Dom’s

16 - Leeds, Live at Leeds

17 - Sheffield, The Foundry

20 - London, Scala

21 - Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

22 - Bristol, SWX

23 - Oxford, O2 Academy

24 - Brighton, Chalk!

