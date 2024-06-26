News

Tenacious D Announce Shows This Fall to Support Rock the Vote Jack Black and Kyle Grass to Donate a Percentage of Proceeds to Rock the Vote

Photography by Travis Shinn

Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ Tenacious D have announced five shows in the U.S. and are donating all proceeds to Rock the Vote: an organization that supports “voter registration, education, and rights.” Find tour dates below.

Tenacious D have just returned from their Spicy Meatball tour in the UK and Europe and will be doing their last run of the tour in Australia and New Zealand next month. In 2020, proceeds from Tenacious D’s cover release of a The Rock Horror Picture Show’s “Time Warp” were donated to Rock the Vote.

Tenacious D Rock the Vote Tour Dates:

Mon, Oct 21st - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

Tue, Oct 22nd - Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium

Wed, Oct 23rd - Madison, WI @ Sylvee

Fri, Oct 25th - Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

Sat, Oct 26th - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

