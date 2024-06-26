Tenacious D Announce Shows This Fall to Support Rock the Vote
Jack Black and Kyle Grass to Donate a Percentage of Proceeds to Rock the Vote
Jun 26, 2024 Photography by Travis Shinn
Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ Tenacious D have announced five shows in the U.S. and are donating all proceeds to Rock the Vote: an organization that supports “voter registration, education, and rights.” Find tour dates below.
Tenacious D have just returned from their Spicy Meatball tour in the UK and Europe and will be doing their last run of the tour in Australia and New Zealand next month. In 2020, proceeds from Tenacious D’s cover release of a The Rock Horror Picture Show’s “Time Warp” were donated to Rock the Vote.
Tenacious D Rock the Vote Tour Dates:
Mon, Oct 21st - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
Tue, Oct 22nd - Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium
Wed, Oct 23rd - Madison, WI @ Sylvee
Fri, Oct 25th - Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
Sat, Oct 26th - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
