Thala Shares Video for New Song “don’t want u to die” New Single Out Now via Fire

Photography by Moja Wtf

Berlin-based singer/songwriter Thala has shared a new song, “don’t want u to die.” The single is out now via UK label Fire. Watch the music video below.

The new song follows two EPs, 2024’s In Theory Depression and 2023’s twotwentytwo.

In a press release, Thala had this to say on the inspiration behind her new track: “It’s reminiscent of a very dark place I once used to gravitate towards and I think a lot of people can relate to that. You just submerge yourself in all sorts of vices so you don’t have to see or feel your own pain until it eventually becomes a coping mechanism in itself. When I wrote the song I realised that it had turned into an anthem for anyone who needs to hear that they’re great; that they’re loved and never truly alone, as cheesy as it sounds.”

She later adds: “We have to become more open minded and vulnerable as a society and start sharing so that we can exercise empathy.”

Despite the melancholy subject manner, Thala embodies hope in the track’s euphoric emotional release. Always honoring vulnerability, “don’t want u to die” adopts more perspective and maturity than her twotwentytwo EP may have expressed.

