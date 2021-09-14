News

All





Thao & The Get Down Stay Down Announce “Temple” Reissue, Share Video for Strings Version of “Marrow” Temple - Deluxe Edition Due Out October 29 via Ribbon Music

Photography by Mike Byrne



Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, the band led by Thao Nguyen, have announced the release of a deluxe version of their latest studio album, Temple, which will be out on October 29 via Ribbon Music. The band has subsequently shared a video for a strings version of “Marrow.” Check out the Linda Mai Green-directed video below.

The Temple reissue will consist of the strings version of “Marrow” in addition to acoustic and string arrangements of album tracks “How Could I,” “Marauders,” and the title track.

Nguyen states in a press release regarding the song and its video: “‘Marrow’ is a declaration, an apology, a release, and a love song. Until the album Temple, I had not explored nor cultivated the gift and the right of the pure love song, due to many external and internal barriers to me being fully out in my career. I wrote it just before my partner and I got married in late 2019. I knew from the beginning that ‘Marrow’ would close the album; I knew I would need it to punctuate an end and more importantly, a beginning. I am so thrilled for ‘Marrow’ to have its own visual life. Shooting this video helped anchor me even more in the love and resolve that propelled ‘Marrow.’ Endless thanks to director Linda Mai Green and her fantastic team for giving me the opportunity to physically do what I have been trying to figuratively get at for so long: destroy artifice and defense and false altars, tear away shame and guilt strip by strip, and to be light and free enough to join my life and love, already in progress.”

The original Temple came out last year via Ribbon Music.

Listen to our interview with Nguyen from earlier this year in an episode of our Under the Radar podcast.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.