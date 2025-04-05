News

L to R: Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney), Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr), and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison) L to R: Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney), Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr), and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison)

The Beatles Biopics – Cast Confirmed and Release Plans Detailed for the Four Interconnected Films One Film on Each Member Due Out in 2028

Photography by John Russo for Sony Pictures

The Beatles are the biggest and most iconic band of all time, so it makes sense that the plans for their first official biopic would be ambitious. It was previously announced that Sam Mendes would be directing four separate interconnected films on the Fab Four, one for each member, and now the long-rumored cast has been confirmed and the release plans have been detailed.

The previously leaked and speculated cast is the real cast—Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. All four films will be out in April, 2028. We are assuming they will be released on different weekends that month, one after the other, although that hasn’t been confirmed. That’s a long three-year wait for Beatles fans, but they are producing four films after all. Having them all come out the exact same month might seem counterintuitive, as one might cannibalize the box office for another. It seems challenging to get people out to movie theaters once every month or two these days, but four times in one month is a big ask in the age of streaming. But perhaps the films are truly interconnected and feed off each other, leading to a more rewarding experience if you see all four. Plus they can all be marketed, advertised, and promoted at the same time. And releasing four in the same month makes it all much more of an event.

All of this was announced at CinemaCon, an annual industry convention in Las Vegas. Also announced there was that the long-delayed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally has a new release date (alas it’s still two years away, June 4, 2027) and the next live action Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland will be titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The four films are currently being called The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event. And the official logline for the project is: “Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary.”

Mendes is a British filmmaker known for American Beauty, 1917, and two Daniel Craig Bond films (Skyfall and Spectre).

In 2023, The Beatles released what was described as their last song, “Now and Then.”

